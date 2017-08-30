Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Witcher-Franchise, Little Nightmares & mehr

Denis Michel
30. August 2017 - 1:50
Auch diese Woche hält Steam wieder im Rahmen seines Midweek-Madness-Programms neue Angebote parat. Neben einem Rabatt auf Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0) gibt es auch Spiele aus dem Witcher-Franchise günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurden noch weitere Titel, wie Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun (Testnote: 8.5), The Final Station, Soma (Testnote: 7.0), Amnesia - The Dark Descent (User-Artikel) und Arma 3 (Testnote: 7.5) im Preis gesenkt. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Amnesia Collection für 4,79 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Arma 3 für 11,89 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Daedalic Adventure Bundle 2 für 8,20 Euro (91 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Gremlins, Inc. für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Kelvin and the Infamous Machine für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Little Nightmares für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Obscure Collection für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra für 7,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Soma für 8,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Daedalic Armageddon Bundle für 12,09 Euro (90 Prozent)
- The Dark Eye Universe Bundle für 3,19 Euro (90 Prozent)
- The Final Station für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: GotY für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
