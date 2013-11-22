Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
30. August 2017 - 1:00
Microsoft Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 4. September 2017 könnt ihr unter anderem Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5) und Rainbow Six - Siege (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Final Fantasy 13-2 (Testnote: 8.5) und Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde das Assassin’s-Creed-Franchise für beide Systeme im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Battle Islands - Commanders: „Schlacht über Berlin“ Bundle für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition: Duke Nukem Bundle für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition für 27,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Evolve: Digital Deluxe für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Evolve: Ultimate Edition für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Evolve für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2 VIP für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Goat MMO Simulator für 1,65 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ für 1,65 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator: Payday für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space für 3,24 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 Deluxe Edition für 38,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 Season Pass für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 25,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Complete Edition für 60,29 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Year 2: Gold Edition für 38,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ride 2 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Tour de France 2017 für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag: Illustrious Pirates Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag: Freedom Cry für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag: Season Pass für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Jack the Ripper für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Season Pass für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Steampunk Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Streets of London Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: The Last Maharaja Missions Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Victorian Legends Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed - The Ezio Collection für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate für 33,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity: Secrets of the Revolution für 2,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- DOA5: Character: Kokoro gratis (Gold)
- DOA5: Core Fighters 30 Character Set für 40,79 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Flower Set für 15,59 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set für 7,99 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Mai Shiranui + Debut Costume Set für 12,79 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Naotora Ii + Debut Costume Set für 9,59 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Newcomer Set für 15,19 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Pop Idol Costume Set für 11,99 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Shrine Maiden Costume Set für 15,59 Euro (20 / 30 Prozent)
- DOA5: Ultimate Kokoro Content für 15,04 Euro (30 / 50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- 0 Day Attack on Earth für 7,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bound by Flame für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Contrast für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crystal Defenders für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Faery - Legends of Avalon für 1,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gyromancer für 7,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mafia 2 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Moon Diver für 7,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Space Invaders Extreme für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Space Invaders - Infinity Gene für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Yosumin! Live für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Assassin’s Creed für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3 für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3: Season Pass für 9,40 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3 :The Betrayal für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3: The Infamy für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3: The Redemption für 2,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3: The Hidden Secrets Pack für 1,58 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3: The Battle Hardened Pack für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: DLC Empire of the Sky für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: DLC Riders of the Rustland für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Season Pass für 6,59 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: After The Incident für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
