Steam-Gratiswochenende mit Rainbow Six - Siege und Xcom 2 + neue Deals

Denis Michel
147438 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
25. August 2017 - 0:28 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf Valves Online-Plattform Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende gleich zwei Titel kostenlos ausprobieren und auf Wunsch auch günstiger erwerben. Dabei handelt es sich zum einen um Ubisofts Multiplayer-Shooter Rainbow Six - Siege (Testnote: 7.0) und zum anderen um Firaxis’ Rundenstrategiespiel Xcom 2 (Testnote: 9.0). Darüber hinaus gibt es Preisnachlässe auf Titel, wie How to Survive 2, Assetto Corsa (im Test), Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion und mehr. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assetto Corsa für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- A Story About My Uncle für 3,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Daedalic Adventure Bundle für 4,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Elite Dangerous für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Gothic Universe Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- How to Survive 2 für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hyper Universe (Early Access) für 9,91 Euro (38 Prozent)
- Motorsport Manager für 11,89 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Ride 2 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion: Ultimate Edition für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sky Rogue für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Xcom 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen