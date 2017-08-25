Steam-Gratiswochenende mit Rainbow Six - Siege und Xcom 2 + neue Deals

Auf Valves Online-Plattform Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende gleich zwei Titel kostenlos ausprobieren und auf Wunsch auch günstiger erwerben. Dabei handelt es sich zum einen um Ubisofts Multiplayer-Shooter Rainbow Six - Siege (Testnote: 7.0) und zum anderen um Firaxis’ Rundenstrategiespiel Xcom 2 (Testnote: 9.0). Darüber hinaus gibt es Preisnachlässe auf Titel, wie How to Survive 2, Assetto Corsa (im Test), Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion und mehr. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):