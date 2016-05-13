Humble Store: Bethesda startet den Quakecon-Sale

Denis Michel
24. August 2017 - 12:45
Pünktlich zum heutigen Start der diesjährigen Quakecon im texanischen Dallas wurde im Humble Store auch ein passender Sale gestartet. Bei diesem könnt ihr diverse Spiele aus dem Portfolio von Bethesda Softworks günstiger erwerben, darunter Titel, wie Doom (Testnote: 8.5), Prey (Testnote: 7.5), Fallout 4 (Testnote: 9.5), Dishonored 2 - Das Vermächtnis der Maske (Testnote: 9.0), The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Testnote: 8.5) und The Evil Within (Testnote:8.5). Die Rabatte bewegen sich zwischen 25 und 75 Prozent. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink:
- Brink - Agents of Change für 1,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Cthulhu - Dark Corners of the Earth für 1,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dishonored 2 - Das Vermächtnis der Maske für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Dishonored - Die Maske des Zorns: Definitive Edition für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Doom für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Fallout Tactics - Brotherhood of Steel für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hunted - The Demon’s Forge für 1,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Prey für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rage für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 4 - Oblivion: GotY für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Evil Within Bundle für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Ultimate Doom für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
