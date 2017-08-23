Steam-Midweek-Madness: Rockstar-Sale, Ubisoft-Angebote & mehr

Denis Michel
23. August 2017 - 1:38
Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms gleich mehrere Sales für die Schnäppchenjäger. So könnt ihr aktuell unter anderem bei Spielen von Rockstar Games und Ubisoft, sowie der Shadow-Warrior-Franchise sparen. Darüber hinaus könnt ihr bis zum kommenden Freitag, den 25. August das Rundenstrategiespiel Armello gratis testen. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Armello für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Bioshock - The Collection für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition für 3,49 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Dishonored 2 für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Doom für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- L. A. Noire: Complete Edition für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Max Payne 3 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Rivals of Aether für 5,09 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Shadow Warrior Collection für 18,43 Euro (61 Prozent)
- The Crew für 10,19 Euro (66 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim Special Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Trackmania Turbo für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
