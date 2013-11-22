Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und neue Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
Microsofts Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Unter anderem wurden hier Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Testnote: 7.5) und Final Fantasy 15 (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Rage (Testnote: 9.0) und The Evil Within (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox 360 im Preis gesenkt. Auch gibt es Rabatte auf Fallout- und Far-Cry-Spiele auf beiden Konsolen. Hier das Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- 2Dark für 9,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Aven Colony für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Bioshock - The Collection für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Digerati Family Friendly Bundle für 5,40 Euro (70 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2: Deluxe Edition für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2 für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Season Pass für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal: Wenja Pack für 2,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15: Digital Premium Edition für 37,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15 für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Flatout 4 - Total Insanity für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Handball 17 für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae für 6,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Need for Speed: Deluxe Edition für 15,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Need For Speed für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Rime für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront: Ultimate Edition für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead für 4,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Sexy Brutale für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Gold Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Division: Last Stand für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Division: Survival für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Division: Underground für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Division für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Batman - Arkham Knight für 17,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight: Premium Edition für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dishonored 2 für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Doom für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Season Pass für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Automatron für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle für 43,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Injustice 2 für 55,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Injustice 2: Deluxe Edition für 71,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Injustice 2: Ultimate Edition für 87,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham: Deluxe Edition für 26,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Prey für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil’s Daughter für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Kronen für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 3000 Kronen für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 5500 Kronen für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: 750 Kronen für 5,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind für 46,89 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition für 53,59 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind CE-Upgrade für 52,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Evil Within für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Evil Within Digital: Bundle für 9,99 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Evil Within: Season Pass für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Town of Light für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Bronze Pack für 4,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Gold Pack für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Platinum Pack für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Silver Pack für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Trials of the Blood Dragon für 7,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Wales Interactive Publisher Bundle für 62,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Bioshock 2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bioshock Infinite für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 2 für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon für 5,75 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Hurk Deluxe Pack für 2,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Season Pass für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Far Cry Classic für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mars - War Logs für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rotastic für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: DLC Empire of the Sky für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: DLC Riders of the Rustland für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion:: Season Pass für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: After The Incident für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss für 1,64 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
