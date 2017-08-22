GOG: Neuer Weekly-Sale mit Rabatten bis zu 80 Prozent

Denis Michel

22. August 2017 - 0:15
Auch diese Woche gibt es bei GOG.com wieder einen neuen Weekly-Sale bei dem ihr eine Reihe ausgewählter DRM-freier Titel günstig für eure GOG-Bibliothek erwerben könnt. Unter anderem sind diesmal Crysis, Dead Space, Dragon Age - Origins (Testnote: 9.0) und Dragon’s Dogma - Dark Arisen (Testnote: 7.5) im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das ganze Angebot im Überblick:
- Al-Qadim - The Genie's Curse für 1,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Crysis für 4,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- D&D Stronghold - Kingdom Simulator für 1,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dead Space für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Origins: Ultimate Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dragon's Dogma - Dark Arisen für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dungeons & Dragons - Dark Sun Series für 3,09 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series für 3,09 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft Series für 3,09 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Forgotten Realms - The Archives: Collection One für 3,09 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Forgotten Realms: The Archives: Collection Three für 1,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Forgotten Realms: The Archives: Collection Two für 3,09 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade - Warband für 3,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade - Warband: Napoleonic Wars für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade - Warband: Viking Conquest Reforged Edition für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Von der Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two habe ich nicht eins von gespielt und ist eigentlich 'ne Bildungslücke. Und für den Preis schon geschenkt. Aber mit der alten Technik werde ich nicht mehr warm. Und Zeit habe ich eh nicht. :(
