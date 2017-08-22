GOG: Neuer Weekly-Sale mit Rabatten bis zu 80 Prozent

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 146960 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

22. August 2017 - 0:15

Auch diese Woche gibt es bei GOG.com wieder einen neuen Weekly-Sale bei dem ihr eine Reihe ausgewählter DRM-freier Titel günstig für eure GOG-Bibliothek erwerben könnt. Unter anderem sind diesmal Crysis, Dead Space, Dragon Age - Origins (Testnote: 9.0) und Dragon’s Dogma - Dark Arisen (Testnote: 7.5) im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend das ganze Angebot im Überblick:

17 Kudos
Drapondur 26 Spiele-Kenner - - 65685 - 22. August 2017 - 0:21 #

Von der Forgotten Realms: The Archives - Collection Two habe ich nicht eins von gespielt und ist eigentlich 'ne Bildungslücke. Und für den Preis schon geschenkt. Aber mit der alten Technik werde ich nicht mehr warm. Und Zeit habe ich eh nicht. :(

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daRon Gilbert (Interview)Gears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestYakuza 0 Let's PlayResident Evil 7 WalkthroughXcom 2 im TestResident Evil 7 im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-ModisGDC (Games Developers Conference)Nintendo SwitchLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuide: Horizon Zero DawnTest: Mass Effect AndromedaGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaYakuza Zero Letsplay