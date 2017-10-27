GC 2017: Nominierungen für die gamescom Awards 2017

Switch

Auch in diesem Jahr werden im Rahmen der Kölner Spielemesse wieder die gamescom Awards vergeben. Die Fachjury aus deutschen und internationalen Games-Journalisten sowie bekannten Youtubern hat die Nominierten aus über 100 Einreichungen für 23 Kategorien festgelegt. Die Preisverleihung findet am Donnerstag, den 24. August, um 17:00 Uhr auf der social media stage (Halle 10.1, Stand F-070) statt. Bis zum Donnerstag, den 24. August, um 14:00 Uhr könnt ihr über die offizielle gamescom-App für eure Favoriten in der Kategorie "Most Wanted" Consumer Award abstimmen.

Im letzten Jahr waren es zum Vergleich 200 eingereichte Titel in 24 Kategorien, wobei sich The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild (im GG-Test mit Note 9.5) die "Best of gamescom"-Auszeichnung sichern konnte. Bei den einzelnen Plattformen gewannen auf der Xbox One Sea of Thieves, auf PS4 sowie PC For Honor (im GG-Test mit Note 7.0) und auf der WiiU The Legend of Zelda - Breath of the Wild.

Im Folgenden haben wir alle Nominierten (außer best booth) für die gamescom Awards 2017 aufgelistet. Für den "Best of gamescom"-Award qualifizieren sich die Gewinner der einzelnen Kategorien (außer Best Add-on/DLC und Best Booth) und für den "Most Wanted" Consumer Award alle Nominierten (außer Best Add-on/DLC und Best Booth).

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)

(Activision Blizzard) Monster Hunter - World (Capcom)

(Capcom) Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Uncharted - The Lost Legacy (Sony)

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One

Ark - Survival Evolved (Koch Media)

(Koch Media) Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Crackdown 3 (Microsoft)

(Microsoft) Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft)

(Microsoft) Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges (Warner Bros.)

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch

FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Mario + Rabbids - Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best PC Game

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)

(Activision Blizzard) Elex (THQ Nordic)

(THQ Nordic) Kingdom Come - Deliverance (Koch Media)

(Koch Media) Total War - Warhammer 2 (Koch Media)

Best Mobile Game

Danger Mouse - The Danger Games (9th Impact)

(9th Impact) Metroid - Samus Returns (Nintendo)

Best Role Playing Game

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Detroit - Become Human (Sony)

(Sony) Kingdom Come - Deliverance (Koch Media)

(Koch Media) Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) South Park - Die Rektakuläre Zerreißprobe (Ubisoft)

Best Racing Game

Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft)

(Microsoft) Need for Speed - Payback (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco)

Best Action Game

Call of Duty - WW2 (Activision Blizzard)

(Activision Blizzard) Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)

(Activision Blizzard) Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges (Warner Bros.)

(Warner Bros.) Star Wars - Battlefront 2 (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best Simulation Game

Ace Combat 7 (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) F1 2017 (Koch Media)

(Koch Media) Landwirtschafts-Simulator für Nintendo Switch (Astragon)

(Astragon) Life is Strange - Before the Storm (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco)

Best Sports Game

FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) PES 2018 (Konami)

(Konami) Wreckfest (THQ Nordic)

Best Family Game

Anki Overdrive - Fast & Furious Edition (Anki)

(Anki) Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Warner Bros.)

(Warner Bros.) Life is Strange - Before the Storm (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Ni No Kuni 2 - Revenant Kingdom (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires - Definitive Edition (Microsoft)

(Microsoft) Ancestors (1C Publishing)

(1C Publishing) Mario + Rabbids - Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Total War - Warhammer 2 (Koch Media)

(Koch Media) Tropico 6 (Kalypso Media)

Best Puzzle / Skill Game

God’s Trigger (Techland)

Best Social / Online Game

Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)

(Activision Blizzard) Hidden Agenda (Sony)

(Sony) Monster Hunter - World (Capcom)

Best Casual Game

Hidden Agenda (Sony)

(Sony) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

(Ubisoft) Super Lucky’s Tale (Microsoft)

Best Multiplayer Game

Ark - Survival Evolved (Koch Media)

(Koch Media) Call of Duty - WW2 (Activision Blizzard)

(Activision Blizzard) Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)

(Activision Blizzard) Monster Hunter - World (Capcom)

(Capcom) Star Wars - Battlefront 2 (Electronic Arts)

Best Virtual Reality Game

Ace Combat 7 (Bandai Namco)

(Bandai Namco) Fallout 4 VR (ZeniMax)

(ZeniMax) The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim VR (ZeniMax)

Best Hardware

Anki Overdrive - Fast & Furious Edition (Anki)

(Anki) Xbox One X (Microsoft)

Best Add-on/DLC

Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar (Electronic Arts)

(Electronic Arts) Final Fantasy 15: Episode Comrades (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare (Microsoft)

Indie award