GC 2017: Xbox One X: Technische Upgrades zu mehr als 100 Spielen

21. August 2017 - 8:52 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert

Im Rahmen seiner gamescom-Pressekonferenz hat Microsoft angekündigt, das in Verbindung mit dem Erscheinen der neuen Xbox One X mehr als 100 Spiele ein technisches Upgrade erhalten werden. Die Verbesserungen umfassen dabei je nach Titel zum Beispiel 4K-Auflösung, schärfere Texturen, HDR-Unterstützung oder schnellere Ladezeiten und liegen dabei in der Hand des Entwicklers/Publishers. Alle Upgrades sind kostenlos.

Bereits während der diesjährigen E3 hatte Microsoft 4K-Support unter anderem für die hauseigenen Titel Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Killer Instinct, Halo Wars 2 und Minecraft angekündigt. Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing, bestätigte jetzt auch Updates für Halo 5 - Guardians und Quantum Break. Zudem werden auch kommende Third-Party-Spiele wie Assassin’s Creed Origins, Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus, Metro - Exodus sowie Anthem von der Technik der Xbox One X profitieren.

Eine regelmäßig aktualisierte Liste aller bisher bestätigten "Xbox One X Enhanced"-Titel findet ihr auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb (Major Nelson):

  • A Plague Tale - Innocence
  • Anthem
  • Ark - Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Astroneer (Game Preview)
  • Battlerite
  • Below
  • Black Desert
  • Brawlout
  • Chess Ultra
  • Code Vein
  • Conan Exiles
  • Crackdown 3
  • Danger Zone
  • Dark and Light
  • Darksiders 3
  • Dead Rising 4
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored - Der Tod des Outsiders
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
  • Dragon Ball Fighterz
  • Dynasty Warriors 9
  • Elex
  • Elite - Dangerous
  • Everspace
  • F1 2017
  • Fable Fortune
  • Fallout 4
  • FIFA 18
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Firewatch
  • For Honor
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gears of War 4
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Gravel
  • Halo 5 - Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hitman
  • Homefront - The Revolution
  • Injustice 2
  • Jurassic Park
  • Killer Instinct
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Kingdom Come - Deliverance
  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
  • Life is Strange - Before the Storm
  • Madden NFL 18
  • Mafia 3
  • Mantis Burn Racing
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metro - Exodus
  • Minecraft - Xbox One Edition
  • Minion Masters
  • Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges
  • Monster Hunter - World
  • NBA 2K18
  • Need for Speed - Payback
  • Ooblets
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisp
  • Outcast – Second Contact
  • Outlast 2
  • Paladins
  • Path of Exile
  • PES 2018
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Portal Knights
  • Project Cars 2
  • Quantum Break
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet
  • Railway Empire
  • Real Farm Simulator 2017
  • Recore - Definitive Edition
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Rime
  • Roblox
  • Robocraft Infinity
  • Rocket League
  • Rush - A Disney Pixar Adventure
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Slime Rancher
  • Smite
  • Sonic Forces
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2
  • State of Decay 2
  • Steep
  • Strange Brigade
  • Super Lucky’s Tale
  • Superhot
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tennis World Tour
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Crew 2
  • The Darwin Project
  • The Division
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Last Night
  • The Long Dark
  • The Surge
  • The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt
  • Titanfall 2
  • Train Sim World
  • TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
  • Warframe
  • Warhammer - The End Times Vermintide
  • We Happy Few
  • Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus
  • World of Tanks
  • WRC 7
  • Zoo Tycoon
Wesker 14 Komm-Experte - P - 1966 - 21. August 2017 - 9:35 #

Freue mich sehr auf die Updates für Elite Dangerous und Hitman. In der Hoffnung, dass sie bei mir wenigstens mit 1080p-60fps laufen. :D

Alain 11 Forenversteher - P - 792 - 21. August 2017 - 9:42 #

Konsolen werden doch immer PC ähnlicher... Grafik Upgrades mit neuer Hardware...

Alex Althoff 20 Gold-Gamer - 21223 - 21. August 2017 - 9:54 #

WE WON! :D

TSH-Lightning 18 Doppel-Voter - P - 11605 - 21. August 2017 - 9:57 #

Einzig Witcher 3 überrascht etwas, weil es da für PS4 Pro nix gab. Ansonsten vieles wovon ich noch nie gehört habe.

Sisko 22 AAA-Gamer - 34495 - 21. August 2017 - 10:10 #

Während der E3 wurde schon angekündigt, dass CD Projekt an Updates für PS4 Pro und Xbox One X arbeitet, aber über einen genauen Zeitpunkt ist noch nix bekannt, siehe u.a. http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-06-12-the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-will-get-ps4-pro-xbox-one-x-patch

