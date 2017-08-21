GC 2017: Xbox One X: Technische Upgrades zu mehr als 100 Spielen

Im Rahmen seiner gamescom-Pressekonferenz hat Microsoft angekündigt, das in Verbindung mit dem Erscheinen der neuen Xbox One X mehr als 100 Spiele ein technisches Upgrade erhalten werden. Die Verbesserungen umfassen dabei je nach Titel zum Beispiel 4K-Auflösung, schärfere Texturen, HDR-Unterstützung oder schnellere Ladezeiten und liegen dabei in der Hand des Entwicklers/Publishers. Alle Upgrades sind kostenlos.
Bereits während der diesjährigen E3 hatte Microsoft 4K-Support unter anderem für die hauseigenen Titel Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Killer Instinct, Halo Wars 2 und Minecraft angekündigt. Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing, bestätigte jetzt auch Updates für Halo 5 - Guardians und Quantum Break. Zudem werden auch kommende Third-Party-Spiele wie Assassin’s Creed Origins, Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus, Metro - Exodus sowie Anthem von der Technik der Xbox One X profitieren.
Eine regelmäßig aktualisierte Liste aller bisher bestätigten "Xbox One X Enhanced"-Titel findet ihr auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb (Major Nelson):
- A Plague Tale - Innocence
- Anthem
- Ark - Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astroneer (Game Preview)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored - Der Tod des Outsiders
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Ball Fighterz
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Elex
- Elite - Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- FIFA 18
- Final Fantasy XV
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Gravel
- Halo 5 - Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Homefront - The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic Park
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come - Deliverance
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
- Life is Strange - Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia 3
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro - Exodus
- Minecraft - Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges
- Monster Hunter - World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed - Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PES 2018
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- Recore - Definitive Edition
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Rime
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rush - A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Division
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer - The End Times Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7
- Zoo Tycoon
Freue mich sehr auf die Updates für Elite Dangerous und Hitman. In der Hoffnung, dass sie bei mir wenigstens mit 1080p-60fps laufen. :D
Konsolen werden doch immer PC ähnlicher... Grafik Upgrades mit neuer Hardware...
WE WON! :D
Einzig Witcher 3 überrascht etwas, weil es da für PS4 Pro nix gab. Ansonsten vieles wovon ich noch nie gehört habe.
Während der E3 wurde schon angekündigt, dass CD Projekt an Updates für PS4 Pro und Xbox One X arbeitet, aber über einen genauen Zeitpunkt ist noch nix bekannt, siehe u.a. http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2017-06-12-the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-will-get-ps4-pro-xbox-one-x-patch
