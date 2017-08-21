GC 2017: Xbox One X: Technische Upgrades zu mehr als 100 Spielen

XOne

Im Rahmen seiner gamescom-Pressekonferenz hat Microsoft angekündigt, das in Verbindung mit dem Erscheinen der neuen Xbox One X mehr als 100 Spiele ein technisches Upgrade erhalten werden. Die Verbesserungen umfassen dabei je nach Titel zum Beispiel 4K-Auflösung, schärfere Texturen, HDR-Unterstützung oder schnellere Ladezeiten und liegen dabei in der Hand des Entwicklers/Publishers. Alle Upgrades sind kostenlos.

Bereits während der diesjährigen E3 hatte Microsoft 4K-Support unter anderem für die hauseigenen Titel Forza Horizon 3, Gears of War 4, Killer Instinct, Halo Wars 2 und Minecraft angekündigt. Aaron Greenberg, Head of Xbox Games Marketing, bestätigte jetzt auch Updates für Halo 5 - Guardians und Quantum Break. Zudem werden auch kommende Third-Party-Spiele wie Assassin’s Creed Origins, Mittelerde - Schatten des Krieges, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Wolfenstein 2 - The New Colossus, Metro - Exodus sowie Anthem von der Technik der Xbox One X profitieren.

Eine regelmäßig aktualisierte Liste aller bisher bestätigten "Xbox One X Enhanced"-Titel findet ihr auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb (Major Nelson):