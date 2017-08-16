Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Rime, No Man's Sky, The Witness und mehr

Denis Michel
16. August 2017 - 1:30 — vor 1 Minute zuletzt aktualisiert
Mit der neuen Woche hält auch Steam wieder neue Deals für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. Das Midweek-Madness-Programm bietet diesmal unter anderem das Weltraumspiel No Man’s Sky (Testnote: 6.0) und die beiden Puzzlespiele The Witness (Testnote: 7.5) und Rime (Testnote: 7.5). Darüber hinaus wurden noch weitere Titel im Preis gesenkt, darunter Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons (User-Artikel), Mini Metro, Valley, Hacknet, Dex, Reus und mehr. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dex für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hacknet für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Medieval Kingdom Wars (Early Access) für 15,19 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Mini Metro für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- No Man’s Sky für 23,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Portal Knights für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Reus für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rime für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Sim City 4: Deluxe Edition für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The New THQ Classics für 14,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The World of Decadence für 9,28 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Valley für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Westboro + Soundtrack für 6,27 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Witch It (Early Access) für 12,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
