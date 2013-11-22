Xbox Live: Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten

Denis Michel
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 21. August 2017 können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Titel, wie Mass Effect - Andromeda (Testnote: 8.0) und For Honor (MP-Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Killer is Dead (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus hat Microsoft einen Spotlight-Sale für Gold- und Silbermitglieder gestartet, der diverse Deals für beide Konsolen umfasst. Hier das komplette Angebot samt Preisen im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Anima - Gate of Memories für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Back to the Future - The Game: 30th Anniversary Edition für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series: The Complete Season für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Digerati Indie Darling Bundle für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- EA Family Bundle für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- FIFA 17: Deluxe Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- FIFA 17 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- For Honor: Deluxe Edition für 40,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- For Honor: Gold Edition für 55,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- For Honor für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance Bundle für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mass Effect - Andromeda: Deluxe Edition für 51,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Mass Effect - Andromeda für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Obliteracers für 9,09 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark für 2,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms W.M.D für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Digital Deluxe für 40,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Season Pass für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Season Pass für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assetto Corsa: Japanese Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assetto Corsa: Porsche Pack Vol. 3 für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assetto Corsa: Red Pack für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assetto Corsa: Season Pass für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight: Season of Infamy: Most Wanted für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight: Season Pass für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4 Premium für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield - Hardline Premium für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Season Pass für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: 13,000 Points für 89,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Season Pass für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts: Season Pass für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: 13,000 Points für 89,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Season Pass für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare Remastered: 13,000 Points für 89,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4: Season Pass für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Season Pass für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragonball - Xenoverse 2: Season Pass für 17,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Dragonball - Xenoverse: Season Pass für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2 für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2: Das komplette Bundle für 6,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2: Deluxe Edition für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Automatron für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Season Pass für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Season Pass für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- For Honor: Season Pass für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Die komplette Add-on-Sammlung für 29,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Autopass für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Porsche-Erweiterung für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Gears of War 4: Season Pass für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands: Season Pass für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Hitman: Requiem Pack für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3: Luft-, Land- und Meer-Pass für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- King’s Quest: Season Pass - Chapter 2 bis 5 für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris + Season Pass für 7,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3: Season Pass für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel's Avengers: Season Pass für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht: Season Pass für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Life is Strange Complete Season (Episoden 1-5) für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Mass Effect - Andromeda: 3250 Points für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat: Kombat Pack für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat: Kombat Pack 2 für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mortal Kombat XL für 12,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition: The Big Score DLC-Bundle für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition: The Big Score Game Bundle für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition: The Most Wanted Bundle für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Year 2 Pass für 23,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0: Complete Costume Pack für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard: Season Pass für 23,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard: Verbotenes Filmmaterial Vol. 1 für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard: Verbotenes Filmmaterial Vol. 2 für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Ryse - Son of Rome: Season Pass für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront: Season Pass für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Steep: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sunset Overdrive: Season Pass für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tekken 7: Season Pass für 19,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- The Evil Within: Season Pass für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Division: Season Pass für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2: Season Pass für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Batman - The Telltale Series: Season Pass für 9,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series für 2,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Bionic Commando für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl: Dark Elves für 2,53 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Darkstalkers Resurrection für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 13,19 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Killer is Dead für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
