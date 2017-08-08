Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

Denis Michel
145281 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
8. August 2017 - 11:48
Microsofts Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 14. August 2017 wurden hier unter anderem Hitman (Testnote: 9.0) und Forza Horizon 3 (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Borderlands 2 (Testnote: 8.5) und die Standalone-Erweiterung Xcom: Enemy Within (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox 360 im Preis reduzieren. Zudem gibt es für beide Plattformen diverse Transformers-Titel günstiger zu erwerben. Hier das ganze Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- 8Days für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Anoxemia für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Team Pack für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2 für 12,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Castles für 1,65 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Demon’s Crystals für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Hitman: Requiem Pack für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hitman: Summer Bonus Episode für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hitman - Die komplette erste Season für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: Expansion Pass für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: Freedom Fighter Bundle für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Complete Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Late Shift für 8,12 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Paladins: 1500 Crystals für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Skylar & Plux - Adventure on Clover Island für 9,74 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Transformers - The Dark Spark für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- We Are The Dwarves für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Don’t Knock Twice für 9,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Deluxe Edition für 49,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Ultimate Edition für 49,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Cashcard „Megalodon“ (8.000.000 GTA-Dollar) für 63,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- GTA 5: Cashcard „Walhai“ (3.500.000 GTA-Dollar) für 34,19 Euro (10 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ (1.250.000 GTA-Dollar) für 42,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Megalodon“ (8.000.000 GTA-Dollar) für 58,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Walhai“ (3.500.000 GTA-Dollar) für 43,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: Aftermath für 3,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: The Combat Stimulant Pack für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: The Guerilla Care Package für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: The Liberty Pack für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: The Revolutionary Spirit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: The Voice Of Freedom für 3,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: The Wing Skull Pack für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mega Man: Legacy Collection für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladins: 200 Crystals für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladins: 2500 Crystals für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladins: 3500 Crystals für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladin:s 400 Crystals für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladins: 800 Crystals für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Paladins: 8000 Crystals für 66,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Borderlands 2 für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Borderlands für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Civilization Revolution für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: ITRunner für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: JCB für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Lamborghini Nitro 120 für 0,66 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: New Holland für 4,68 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Niva für 1,33 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Official Expansion (Silver) für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Dark of the Moon für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Transformers - The Dark Spark für 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Worms für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Xcom - Enemy Within für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Bully: Scholarship Edition für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 4 für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony für 7,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 4: The Lost and Damned für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA - San Andreas für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- L.A. Noire für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Max Payne 3 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Midnight Club - LA für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Red Dead Redemption für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare Pack für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
Danke für die Liste :-) Diesmal leider nichts dabei für mich. Aber hab noch Dirt 4 fertig zu spielen.
Danke für die neue Liste. :)
Late Shift kann ich für Genre-Freunde empfehlen, es gibt auch einen lesenwerten GG-Check zum FMV-Titel. ;)
Hitman also zum gleichen Preis wie im PSN-Sale. Naja, nun hab ich's mir eh schon gekauft. Auf der PS4 hab ich die paar Bonus-Missionen, auf der One dagegen die bessere Steuerung.
Den Bullshit mit den nicht mehr spielbaren Elusive Targets hat man natürlich in beiden Versionen. Da sollte man bitte das Wort "komplett" aus der Bezeichnung nehmen, wenn man nicht grade seine Kunden verarschen will.
Kommentar hinzufügen