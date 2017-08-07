GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 26: Book of Unwritten Tales, Die Zwerge & mehr

Auf GOG.com gibt es diese Woche wieder diverse neue DRM-freie Angebote. Bis zum 14. August um 17:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Titel, wie The Book of Unwritten Tales (Testnote: 9.0), die Die Zwerge (Testnote: 7.0), This Is the Police, Black Mirror - Der dunkle Spiegel der Seele, Legend of Kay - Anniversary oder Aquanox 2 - Revelation günstiger erwerben. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):