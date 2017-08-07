GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 26: Book of Unwritten Tales, Die Zwerge & mehr

Denis Michel
7. August 2017 - 13:56
Auf GOG.com gibt es diese Woche wieder diverse neue DRM-freie Angebote. Bis zum 14. August um 17:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Titel, wie The Book of Unwritten Tales (Testnote: 9.0), die Die Zwerge (Testnote: 7.0), This Is the Police, Black Mirror - Der dunkle Spiegel der Seele, Legend of Kay - Anniversary oder Aquanox 2 - Revelation günstiger erwerben. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Alien Nations für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Aquanox 2 - Revelation für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Black Mirror für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Dark Fall 2 - Lights Out für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Delta Force - Black Hawk Down: Platinum Pack für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Die Zwerge für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Legend of Kay - Anniversary für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Men of Valor für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- MX vs. ATV Unleashed für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Overclocked - A History of Violence für 3,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Panzer Elite Special Edition für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Raven - The: Legacy of a Master Thief für 6,29 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Red Faction für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Summoner für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- This Is the Police für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
