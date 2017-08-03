Steam-Midweek-Madness: Rabatte auf die Tales-of-Serie und mehr

Denis Michel
3. August 2017 - 8:36
Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms die Tales-of-Titel Tales of Berseria, Tales of Symphonia und Tales of Zestiria (Testnote: 7.5) günstiger zu erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Rabatte auf Titel, wie What Remains of Edith Finch, Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun (Testnote: 8.5), Deponia (Testnote: 9.0), Grid 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Depth und Skyhill. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Day of Infamy für 10,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Deponia für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Depth für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Grid 2 für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Infinifactory für 7,81 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Kitfox Games Bundle für 7,64 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Overlord: Ultimate Evil Collection für 8,36 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Redout: Deluxe Edition für 25,04 (43 Prozent)
- rFactor 2 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shadow Tactics - Blades of the Shogun für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Skyhill für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Tales of Berseria für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Tales of Symphonia für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Trinelogy für 7,47 Euro (86 Prozent)
- What Remains of Edith Finch: Soundtrack Edition für 16,78 Euro (33 Prozent)
