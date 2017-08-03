Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
3. August 2017 - 7:45 — vor 7 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 7. August könnt ihr hier unter anderem NBA 2K17 (Testnote: 9.5), Forza Horizon 2 (Testnote: 8.5) und Tekken 7 (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Dogfight 1942, Alien Rage und Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Für beide Konsolen wurden zudem diverse Titel aus der Call-of-Duty-Serie im Preis gesenkt. Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Aaero für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4: Dragon’s Teeth - Gratis
- Butcher für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Digital Pro Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Gold Edition für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts Digital: Hardened Edition für 48,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts: Gold Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Car Pass für 5,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Deluxe: 10th Anniversary Edition für 40,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Standard: 10th Anniversary Edition für 38,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Ultimate: 10th Anniversary Edition für 40,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 & Forza Horizon 2 Bundle für 33,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Nascar Erweiterung für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Inside & Limbo Bundle für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lost Grimoires - Stolen Kingdom für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Narcosis für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 200,000 Virtual Currency für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 450,000 Virtual Currency für 59,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 75,000 Virtual Currency für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold für 55,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Kobe Bryant Legend Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- One Hundred Ways für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Shantae - Half-Genie Hero für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Sky Force Anniversary für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Skylanders: Superchargers Portal Owner’s Pack für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Steamworld Dig für 3,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Steel Rain X für 7,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Assembly für 9,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Zenith für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Alien Rage für 2,87 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 2 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare 3 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Modern Warfare Bundle für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dogfight 1942 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Enemy Front für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 16,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
