Humble Store: Worms Week und Dovetail Sale

Denis Michel
2. August 2017 - 0:22
Im Humble Store könnt ihr diese Woche diverse Titel aus der Worms-Serie zu teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent reduzierten Preisen erwerben. Außerdem werden verschiedene Spiele aus dem Portfolio von Dovetail Games günstiger angeboten. Unter anderem gibt es hier bis zu 70 Prozent Rabatt auf Titel, wie Train Simulator 2017, Flight Sim World (Early Access) und Euro Fishing. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis zum 4. August 2017):
- Euro Fishing für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Flight Sim World (Early Access) für 22,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FSX: Steam Edition - Fair Dinkum Flights für 7,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- FSX: Steam Edition - Piper Aztec für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- FSX: Steam Edition - Skychaser für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Train Simulator 2016 für 6,89 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Train Simulator 2017 für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Train Simulator: Arriva Trains Wales DMU Pack für 3,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Train Simulator: DB BR 605 IC TD für 4,19 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Train Simulator: Munich - Rosenheim Route für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Train Simulator: Soldier Summit Route für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Train Simulator: Weardale & Teesdale Network Route für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Train Sim World: CSX Heavy Haul für 23,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Worms Armageddon für 2,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Worms Blast für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms - Clan Wars für 4,39 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Worms Crazy Golf für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms Pinball für 1,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms Reloaded: GotY für 4,39 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Worms Revolution: Gold Edition für 4,39 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem: Deluxe Edition für 3,62 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms W.M.D für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Worms World Party Remastered für 2,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
Worms World Party hab ich mir geholt.
Für den Train Simulator muss man schon richtig brennen, oder? Allein München - Rosenheim für sonst 29,99€?? Nun gut, wer's mag.
Online ist Worms leider tot.
War eine geile Zeit damals, als die Server voll waren und man in wenigen Sekunden immer neue Gegner finden konnte. :-)
