GOG-Special-Sale: Telltale-Megabundle mit bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt

Auf GOG.com wurde ein neuer Special-Sale mit ausgewählten Adventure-Spielen aus dem Portfolio von Telltale Games gestartet. Bis zum 7. August, um 17:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr hier unter anderem Back to the Future - The Game, Game of Thrones (Testnote: 7.5), The Walking Dead - Staffel 2 (Testnote: 7.5), Sam & Max - The Devil’s Playhouse und The Wolf Among Us (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Angebote aus dem Store im Überblick: