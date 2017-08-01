GOG-Special-Sale: Telltale-Megabundle mit bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt

Denis Michel
144383 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
1. August 2017 - 9:38 — vor 14 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com wurde ein neuer Special-Sale mit ausgewählten Adventure-Spielen aus dem Portfolio von Telltale Games gestartet. Bis zum 7. August, um 17:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr hier unter anderem Back to the Future - The Game, Game of Thrones (Testnote: 7.5), The Walking Dead - Staffel 2 (Testnote: 7.5), Sam & Max - The Devil’s Playhouse und The Wolf Among Us (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend alle Angebote aus dem Store im Überblick:
- Back to the Future - The Game für 5,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones für 13,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hector - Badge of Carnage für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: Adventure Pass für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode für 11,59 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Puzzle Agent für 1,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Puzzle Agent 2 für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sam & Max Save the World für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sam & Max - The Devil’s Playhouse für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands für 11,59 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tales of Monkey Island für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Michonne für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 1 für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 2 für 11,59 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 11,59 Euro (50 Prozent)
Parallel zum Humble Bundle? Nu ja.
das gibts ja nur noch bis heut abend
Ja. Eben parallel.
Ist halt für die, die die Spiele DRM-frei haben wollen. ;)
Puzzle Agent fand ich damals echt sehr cool und auch viel besser als Layton. Astragon hat eine sehr schöne komplett deutsche Box-Version auf den Markt gebracht. Scheint aber wohl ein Flop gewesen zu sein, Puzzle Agent 2 bekam nämlich leider nie eine deutsche Umsetzung. Und das finde ich echt sehr schade. :(
Kommentar hinzufügen