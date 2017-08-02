GOG: Weekly Sale Vol. 25 mit Darklands, Metal Slug, Pirates & mehr

PC iOS Linux MacOS

GOG.com hat im Rahmen seines wöchentlichen Sales wieder zahlreiche DRM-freie Titel im Preis gesenkt, darunter Spiele aus den Serien, wie Metal Slug, Samurai Shodown und The King of Fighters. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 75 Prozent. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste mit allen Rabatten findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben). Alle Preise gelten bis zum 7. August um 17:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit):