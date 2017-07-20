Steam-Midweek-Madness: Rabatte auf das Guilty-Gear-Franchise und mehr

Denis Michel
20. Juli 2017 - 6:08 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Bei Steam könnt ihr aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms diverse Titel aus dem Guilty-Gear-Franchise günstiger erwerben. Außerdem wurden noch weitere Spiele, darunter die Game of the Year Edition von Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5), der Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und Monaco im Preis reduziert. Letztes könnt ihr aktuell noch bis Sonntag kostenlos ausprobieren. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- 8-Bit Armies für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Blazblue: Chronophantasma Extend für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dungeon Warfare für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Guilty Gear Xrd - Sign für 9,23 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Hard Reset Redux für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Insurgency für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Kelvin and the Infamous Machine für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 für 20,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lords of the Fallen: GotY für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Monaco - What's Yours Is Mine für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Skydrift für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sniper - Ghost Warrior Trilogy für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Silent Age für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Tricky Towers für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
