Steam-Midweek-Madness: Rabatte auf das Guilty-Gear-Franchise und mehr

Bei Steam könnt ihr aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms diverse Titel aus dem Guilty-Gear-Franchise günstiger erwerben. Außerdem wurden noch weitere Spiele, darunter die Game of the Year Edition von Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5), der Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und Monaco im Preis reduziert. Letztes könnt ihr aktuell noch bis Sonntag kostenlos ausprobieren. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):