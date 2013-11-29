Playstation-Summer-Sale mit zahlreichen Rabatten gestartet

Denis Michel
20. Juli 2017 - 4:32
Im Playstation Store ist der diesjährige Sommer-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr Spiele für PS4, PSVR, PS3 und PS-Vita zu reduzierten Preisen bekommt. Unter anderem werden hier Spiele, wie FIFA 17 (Testnote: 8.5), Ghost Recon - Wildlands (Testnote: 8.5), Dirt 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Mass Effect - Andromeda (Testnote: 7.5) und Tekken 7 (Testnote:8.0) günstiger angeboten. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
PS4-Angebote:
- Dirt 4 für 44,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Doom für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FIFA 17 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- For Honor für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands für 39,99 Euro (42 Prozent)
- Mass Effect - Andromeda für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ratchet & Clank für 14,99 Euro (57 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 24,99 Euro (58 Prozent)
- Tekken 7 für 49,99 Euro (28 Prozent)
- The Last Guardian für 19,99 Euro (42 Prozent)
PSVR-Angebote:
- Batman - Arkham VR für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Driveclub VR für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Eagle Flight für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes für 6,99 Euro (53 Prozent)
- Rigs - Mechanized Combat League für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Robinson - The Journey für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Trek - Bridge Crew für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Brookhaven Experiment für 9,99 Euro (44 Prozent)
- Until Dawn - Rush of Blood für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Werewolves Within für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
PS3-Angebote:
- Battlefield - Hardline: Premium für 9,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: Deluxe Edition für 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- God of War - Ascension: Ultimate Edition für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Red Dead Redemption + Undead Nightmare für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Jak and Daxter Trilogy für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Last of Us: GotY für 12,99 Euro (56 Prozent)
- The Ratchet & Clank Trilogy für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 14,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
PS-Vita-Angebote:
- Batman -Arkham Origins Blackgate für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Injustice - Götter unter uns: Ultimate Edition für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Killzone Mercenary für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Little Big Planet Playstation Vita für 6,99 Euro (53 Prozent)
- Midnight Club L.A. Remix für 4,99 Euro (61 Prozent)
- Rayman Legends für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- The Caligula Effect: Deluxe Digital Bundle für 24,99 Euro (37 Prozent)
- The Sly Trilogy für 9,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Uncharted - Golden Abyss für 7,99 Euro (68 Prozent)
