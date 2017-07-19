Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
19. Juli 2017 - 0:35 — vor 43 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson„ Hryb hat auf dem eigenen Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 24 Juli können die Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Titel, wie Battlefield 4 (MP-Testnote: 9.5) und King’s Quest für die Xbox One, sowie Blue Dragon und Asura’s Wrath für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Hier das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals With Gold:
- Battlefield 4 Premium für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4 für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield Hardline Premium für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Black & White Bushido für 9,09 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Dance Central Spotlight: Justin Bieber Dance Pack 01 für 5,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Dance Central Spotlight: LMFAO Dance Pack 01 für 2,79 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Dance Central Spotlight: Pitbull Dance Pack 01 für 4,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
- DC Spotlight: „Can’t Hold Us“ - Macklemore & Ryan Lewis für 1,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Dance Central Spotlight: „Chandelier“ - Sia für 1,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Dance Central Spotlight: „Raise Your Glass“ - P!nk für 1,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Dance Central Spotlight: „Safe and Sound“ - Capital Cities für 1,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Dance Central Spotlight für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ginger - Beyond the Crystal für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gryphon Knight Epic für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- King’s Quest : The Complete Collection für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Nightmares from the Deep Bundle für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- OlliOlli2: XL Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil’s Daughter für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Escapists für 4,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- White Night für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- WRC 5: eSports Edition für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- WRC 6 - FIA World Rally Championship für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition für 3,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- 2Dark für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle für 14,40 Euro (60 Prozent)
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Flatout 4 - Total Insanity für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Handball 17 für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mega Man: Legacy Collection für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Stranger of Sword City für 9,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Kings Quest und Mirror's Edge reizen mich ja wirklich, aber da ich keinen Pile of Shame möchte, werde ich standhaft verzichten.
