GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 23 mit bis zu 90 Prozent Rabatt

Denis Michel
18. Juli 2017
Auch diese Woche gibt es auf GOG.com wieder eine Auswahl an DRM-freien Angeboten für die Schnäppchenjäger. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem Titel, wie Baldur's Gate 2 (Testnote: 7.0), Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0), Wasteland 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Shadowrun - Hong Kong (Testnote: 7.5), The Age of Decadence und Torment - Tides of Numenera (Testnote: 8.0) günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen teilweisen bis zu 90 Prozent. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Avernum: The Complete Saga für 1,09 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition für 5,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Crypt of the Necrodancer für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dex für 2,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition für 5,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Kim für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lords of Xulima für 7,09 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Sacred 2 Gold für 3,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Shadowrun - Hong Kong: Extended Edition für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Age of Decadence für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Bard's Tale für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Torment - Tides of Numenera für 31,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut: Digital Classic Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
