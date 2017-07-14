Humble-Total-War-Weekend mit Rabatten bis zu 75 Prozent

Denis Michel
14. Juli 2017 - 3:10 — vor 45 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Im Humble Store wurden zum Wochenende hin Spiele aus dem Total-War-Franchise im Preis reduziert. Unter anderem gibt es dort Empire - Total War, Total War - Attila (Testnote: 8.5), Shogun 2 - Total War (Testnote: 9.0) und Total War - Warhammer (Testnote: 9.0), samt den dazugehörigen DLCs, günstiger zu erwerben. Auch werden Komplettpakete, wie die Napoleon - Total War Collection oder die Total War Grand Master Collection mit Rabatten von bis zu 75 Prozent angeboten. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
- Empire - Total War für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Empire - Total War Collection für 9,59 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Medieval 2 - Total War für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Napoleon - Total War für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Napoleon - Total War Collection für 7,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Shogun 2 - Total War für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Shogun 2 - Total War Collection für 13,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Shogun 2 - Total War: Fall of the Samurai für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila: Age of Charlemagne Campaign Pack für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila: Celts Culture Pack für 1,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila: Empires of Sand Culture Pack für 1,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila: Longbeards Culture Pack für 1,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila: Slavic Nations Culture Pack für 1,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila: The Last Roman Campaign Pack für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Attila: Viking Forefathers Culture Pack für 1,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War Grand Master Collection für 34,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War Master Collection für 27,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Rome 2: Beasts of War für 0,62 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Rome 2: Black Sea Colonies Culture Pack für 1,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Rome 2: Caesar in Gaul Campaign Pack für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Rome 2: Daughters of Mars für 0,62 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Rome 2: Emperor Edition für 13,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Rome 2: Nomadic Tribes Culture Pack für 1,87 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Rome 2: Wrath of Sparta Campaign Pack für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Total War - Warhammer für 20,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Total War - Warhammer: Blood for the Blood God für 1,66 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Total War - Warhammer: Call of the Beastmen für 11,71 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Total War - Warhammer: Chaos Warriors Race Pack für 5,01 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Total War - Warhammer: Realm of the Wood Elves für 11,71 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Total War - Warhammer: The Grim and the Grave für 5,01 Euro (33 Prozent)
