Humble-Multiplayer-Week: Rabatte auf Dead by Daylight, Verdun und mehr

Denis Michel
11. Juli 2017 - 1:15
Im Humble Store läuft diese Woche ein Multiplayer-Sale, bei dem ihr einige ausgewählte Titel, wie Dead by Daylight, Verdun, 7 Days to Die (Early Access), Space Engineers (Early Access) oder auch The Hunter - Call of the Wild günstiger bekommt. Die Rabatte bewegen sich dabei zwischen 25 und 75 Prozent. Hier das komplette Angebot und Preise:
- 7 Days to Die (Early Access) für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Aragami für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Armello für 10,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dead by Daylight für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Depth für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Duck Game für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forts für 10,11 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Gang Beasts (Early Access) für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Golf With Your Friends (Early Access) für 4,19 Euro (30 Prozent)
- One More Night (Early Access) für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Scrap Mechanic (Early Access) für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Screencheat für 4,45 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Space Engineers (Early Access) für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Streets of Rogue (Early Access) für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Hunter - Call of the Wild für 20,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Towerfall Ascension für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Verdun für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
