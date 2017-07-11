Humble-Multiplayer-Week: Rabatte auf Dead by Daylight, Verdun und mehr

Im Humble Store läuft diese Woche ein Multiplayer-Sale, bei dem ihr einige ausgewählte Titel, wie Dead by Daylight, Verdun, 7 Days to Die (Early Access), Space Engineers (Early Access) oder auch The Hunter - Call of the Wild günstiger bekommt. Die Rabatte bewegen sich dabei zwischen 25 und 75 Prozent. Hier das komplette Angebot und Preise: