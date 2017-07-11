GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 22 mit bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt

Denis Michel
11. Juli 2017 - 0:45
Auf GOG.com wurde ein neuer Weekly-Sale gestartet, bei dem eine Reihe ausgewählter, DRM-freier Titel um teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent reduziert wurde. Bis zum 17. Juli, um 18:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Call to Power 2, Arcanum - Von Dampfmaschinen und Magie, Phantasmagoria, sowie Titel aus Serien, wie SWAT, Caesar, Space Quest, Gabriel Knight, Dark Reign, King's Quest und Vampire the Masquerade günstiger erwerben. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (weitere Angebote findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Arcanum - Von Dampfmaschinen und Magie für 1,09 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Caesar 4 für 6,69 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Call to Power 2 für 1,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dark Reign 2 für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Gabriel Knight - Sins of the Fathers für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- King's Quest 1+2+3 für 2,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Phantasmagoria für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Quest for Glory 1-5 für 2,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Return to Krondor für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Space Quest 1+2+3 für 2,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Spycraft - The Great Game für 1,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition für 6,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish für 4,19 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
