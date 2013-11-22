Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und neuer Publisher-Sale

Denis Michel
31. Mai 2017
Microsofts Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“, hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Diesmal können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0) in der Enhanced Edition für die Xbox One, sowie GTA 5 (Testnote: 10) für die Xbox 360 günstiger bekommen. Für beide Konsole wurde außerdem Alien - Isolation (Testnote: 6.5) im Preis gesenkt. Als Spotlight-Angebote gibt es DLCs für Dead or Alive 5 Last Round, die Game of the Year Edition von Overwatch (Testnot: 9.5) und die beiden EA-Sports-Titel FIFA 17 (Testnote: 8.5) und NHL 17. Darüber hinaus wurde auf Xbox Live ein neuer Sale gestartet, der ausgewählte Tom-Clancy- und Telltale-Spiele umfasst. Hier alle Angebote im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Alien - Isolation: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: The Collection für 22,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation für 14,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Bioshock: The Collection für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Blackwood Crossing für 10,39 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Bridge Constructor Stunts für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Coffin Dodgers für 4,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Dark Arcana - The Carnival für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- NHL 17 für 17,5 Euro (75 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2: Deluxe Edition für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2 für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Inside My Radio für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Soul Axiom für 5,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Styx - Master of Shadows für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Final Station für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Long Dark (Game Preview) für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Technomancer für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Thimbleweed Park für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Trulon - The Shadow Engine für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox One - Publisher-Sale:
- 7 Days to Die für 20,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Back to the Future - The Game: 30th Anniversary Edition für 7,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series: Staffel 1 (Episodes 1-5) für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones: Staffel 1 (Episodes 1-6) für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Staffel 1 (Episodes 1-5) für 17,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: Adventure Pass (Zusatz-Episoden 6-8) für 5,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) für 9,60 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) für 14,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: Komplette Staffel (Episodes 1-5) für 9,60 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands: Komplette Staffel (Episodes 1-5) für 4,50 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Telltale Games Collection für 33,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle für 15,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - A New Frontier: Staffel 1 (Episodes 1-5) für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries für 4,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: Staffel 2 für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: Staffel 1 für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 7,5 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands: Deluxe Edition für 53,59 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands: Gold Edition für 76,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands für 48,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege + The Division Bundle für 40,00 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Complete Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege - Year 2: Gold Edition für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Amethyst Weapon Skin für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Ash Watch Dogs Set für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Bandit Football Helmet für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Canadian Racer Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Castle Blood Dragon für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Castle Football Helmet für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Cobalt Weapon Skin für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Cyan Weapon Skin für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Emerald Weapon Skin für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Frost Division Set für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Fuze Ghost Recon Set für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Gemstones Bundle für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Montagne Bushido Set für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Operators Icon Charm Bundle für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Platinum Weapon Skin für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Racer FBI SWAT Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Racer GIGN Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Rook The Crew Set für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Ruby Weapon Skin für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Russian Racer Pack für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Topaz Weapon Skin für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: USA Racer Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Last Stand für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Division: Marine Forces Outfits Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Season Pass für 25,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- The Division: Streets of New York Outfit Bundle für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Survival für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Division: Underground für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Division: Military Specialists Outfits Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Sports Fan Outfit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Upper East Side Outfit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division: Frontline Outfit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- DOA5 Last Round: Hot Getaway Costume Set für 9,09 Euro (30 Prozent)
- DOA5 Last Round: Hot Summer Costume Set für 13,29 Euro (30 Prozent)
- DOA5 Last Round: Last Getaway Costume Set für 17,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- DOA5 Last Round: Premier Sexy Costume & Movie Set für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- DOA5 Last Round: Private Paradise Set für 17,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- DOA5 Last Round: Tropical Sexy Costume Set für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- DOA5 Last Round: Ultimate Sexy Costumes für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- FIFA 17 für 21,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FIFA 17: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FIFA 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NHL 17: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NHL 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 64,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition für 38,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - Publisher-Sale:
- Back to the Future - The Game: 30th Anniversary Edition für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series: Season Pass für 9,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones: Season Pass (Episodes 2-6) für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: Adventure Pass (Zusatz-Episoden 6-8) für 5,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: Season Pass für 9,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft Story Mode: Season Pass Deluxe (Episoden 2-8) für 13,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Poker Night 2 für 1,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sam & Max Save the World für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands: Season Pass für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne: Season Pass (Episodes 2-3) für 2,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 1: 400 Days für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 1 - Episode 2 für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 1 - Episode 3 für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 1 - Episode 4 für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 1 - Episode 5 für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 2: Season Pass für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us: Season Pass für 4,31 Euro (70 Prozent)
