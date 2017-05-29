GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 18: Rabatte auf Syberia, Still Life, Post Mortem, Dracula und mehr

Denis Michel
29. Mai 2017 - 15:02 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com wurden im Rahmen des wöchentlichen Sales neue Angebote veröffentlicht, die sich diesmal vorwiegend an die Adventure-Fans richten. Bis zum 5. Juni 2017, um 18:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) habt ihr die Möglichkeit unter anderem Titel aus Serien, wie Syberia, Still Life, Dracula oder Atlantis zu erwerben. Die Rabatte bewegen sich dabei zwischen 70 und 90 Prozent. Nachfolgend das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Atlantis 2 - Beyond Atlantis für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Atlantis 3 - The New World für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Atlantis - The Lost Tales für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Black Moon Chronicles für 1,69 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Corsairs: Gold Edition für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Dracula 4+5 für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dracula Trilogy für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Dragon Lore - The Legend Begins für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Haegemonia: Gold Edition für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Iron Storm für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Megarace 1+2 für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Megarace 3 für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Moto Racer für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Moto Racer 2 für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Moto Racer 3: Gold Edition für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Post Mortem für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Return to Mysterious Island für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Robin Hood - Die Legende von Sherwood für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Still Life für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Still Life 2 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Subject 13 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Syberia für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Syberia 2 für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
