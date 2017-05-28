The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Soundtrack erscheint auf Vinyl

PC XOne PS4

The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt ab 27,56 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Der mehrfach preisgekrönte Soundtrack von The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Testnote: 9.0) wird demnächst auf Vinyl gepresst. Auf dem offiziellen Twitter-Kanal machte der verantwortliche Entwickler CD Projekt auf den geplanten Release aufmerksam. Die Vinyl-Version entsteht in Zusammenarbeit mit Spacelab9 und wird insgesamt 35 Kompositionen, verteilt auf zwei silberfarbene Platten, umfassen. Den Soundtrack könnt ihr schon nächste Woche, ab dem 2. Juni, zum Preis von 29,99 US-Dollar über den Online-Shop Think Geek erwerben.

Für die europäischen Fans wird es auch eine stark limitierte „Game of the Year Edition“ des Soundtracks auf rotem Vinyl geben, die noch eine Bonus-Platte mit allen zwölf Musikstücken aus der ersten Erweiterung Hearts of Stone (Testnote: 9.0) enthält. Diese wird hierzulande über den deutschen Merchandising-Hersteller Gaya Entertainment vertrieben. Termin und Preis dazu sind noch nicht bekannt. Die komplette Track-Liste für alle drei Platten sieht wie folgt aus:

Disk 1 - Seite A

1. The Trail 02:49

2. Geralt of Rivia 02:22

3. Eredin, King of the Hunt 02:27

4. Wake Up, Ciri 01:34

5. Aen Seidhe 02:36

6. Commanding the Fury 02:08

7. Emhyr var Emreis 02:29

8. Spikeroog 03:05

Disk 1 - Seite B

9. Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 02:19

10. The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 01:39

11. City of Intrigues 02:06

12. The Hunter’s Path 02:52

13. Widow-maker 02:10

14. The Vagabond 02:47

15. …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 01:27

16. Fate Calls 01:58

17. Drink Up, There’s More! 01:36

Disk 2 - Seite A

18. After the Storm 01:31

19. Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 02:46

20. Blood on the Cobblestones 02:02

21. Farewell, Old Friend 02:52

22. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 02:12

23. The Hunt is Coming 02:05

24. The Fields of Ard Skellig 03:09

25. Ladies of the Woods 01:51

26. I Name Thee Dea (…) 01:20

Disk 2 - Seite B

27. In the Giant’s Shadow 02:49

28. Merchants of Novigrad 03:09

29. A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 01:37

30. Go for it 01:08

31. The Wolf and the Swallow 02:36

32. Like a Wounded Animal 01:11

33. Words on Wind 02:48

34. On Thin Ice 01:37

35. Hunt or Be Hunted 02:25

Red Vinyl Bonus LP (Musik aus der Erweiterung Hearts of Stone)

Disk 3 - Seite A

1. Hearts of Stone 02:53

2. Go Back Whence You Came 01:45

3. You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 02:54

4. Evil’s Soft First Touches 02:48

5. Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) 00:49

6. Mystery Man 02:41

Disk 3 - Seite B