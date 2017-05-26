Steam: Gratiswochenende mit Fallout 4, Don't-Starve-Franchise-Sale und mehr

Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende kostenlos das Action-Rollenspiel Fallout 4 (Testnote: 9.5) von Bethesda Softworks ausprobieren und auf Wunsch mit einem Preisnachlass von 67 Prozent erwerben. Darüber hinaus werden im Rahmen eines Franchise-Sales die Spiele aus der Don’t-Starve-Serie günstiger angeboten und es gibt Rabatte auf weitere Titel, darunter Headlander (Testnote: 7.5), Skylar & Plux - Adventure On Clover Island, The Inner World (Testnote: 8.5), Gauntlet (Testnote: 7.5), 8-Bit Invaders! und Railroad Tycoon 3. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):