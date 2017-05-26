Steam: Gratiswochenende mit Fallout 4, Don't-Starve-Franchise-Sale und mehr

Denis Michel
Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende kostenlos das Action-Rollenspiel Fallout 4 (Testnote: 9.5) von Bethesda Softworks ausprobieren und auf Wunsch mit einem Preisnachlass von 67 Prozent erwerben. Darüber hinaus werden im Rahmen eines Franchise-Sales die Spiele aus der Don’t-Starve-Serie günstiger angeboten und es gibt Rabatte auf weitere Titel, darunter Headlander (Testnote: 7.5), Skylar & Plux - Adventure On Clover Island, The Inner World (Testnote: 8.5), Gauntlet (Testnote: 7.5), 8-Bit Invaders! und Railroad Tycoon 3. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- 8-Bit Invaders! für 8,24 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Bridge Constructor Medieval für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Delta Force Platinum Pack für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Don't Starve Mega Pack für 12,21 Euro (69 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Frankenstein - Master of Death für 1,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Glittermitten Grove für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Headlander für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Nearwood - Collector's Edition für 3,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Nightmares from the Deep 2 - The Siren`s Call für 3,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Nihilumbra für 2,09 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Railroad Tycoon Collection für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Skylar & Plux - Adventure On Clover Island für 9,89 Euro (34 Prozent)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3: Season Pass Edition für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Starward Rogue für 2,87 Euro (76 Prozent)
- The Inner World Bundle für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Swapper für 5,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
