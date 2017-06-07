Wipeout Omega Collection: Entwickler stellt den Soundtrack vor

PS4
25. Mai 2017

Senior Music Supervisor Duncan Smith und Sound Designer Loic Couthier von SIE Europe haben auf dem offiziellen Playstation Blog den Soundtrack für die kommende Wipeout Omega Collection (im Anspielbericht) vorgestellt. Dieser umfasst insgesamt 28 Tracks und bietet neben bekannten Wipeout-Stücken, wie „Invaders Must Die“ von The Prodigy oder „Boys Noize - XTC“-Remix von The Chemical Brothers, auch diverse unveröffentlichte Titel von Künstlern, wie Memtrix, oder Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE. Die komplette Liste der Tracks sieht wie folgt aus:

  1. ADDIKTION – Shake It (WipEout Omega Instrumental Edit)
  2. Airwolf – Talking Bass feat. Stace Cadet (Taiki Nulight Edit)
  3. Black Sun Empire & State of Mind – Kill That Noise (WipEout Omega Edit)
  4. Boys Noize – XTC (The Chemical Brothers Remix)
  5. Brodinski feat Louisahhh – Let The Beat Control Your Body
  6. Carbon Community vs. Burufunk – Community Funk (Deadmau5 Remix)
  7. David Tort & Danielle Simeone – You Got To (WipEout Omega Edit)
  8. DC Breaks – Breathe (Instrumental VIP Mix)
  9. CODE:MANTA – DFCK
  10. Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE – Need You (DJ Hanzel & Drezo Remix)
  11. DJ Kentaro feat. Matrix & Futurebound – North South East West (Tha New Team Remix)
  12. Emika – Double Edge (GeRM Remix)
  13. James Talk – Remote (Deadmau5 Remix)
  14. Jerome Isma-Ae & Paul Thomas – Tomorrow (Luke Chable Remix)
  15. Krakota – Lust Thrust
  16. Matrix & Futurebound – Glow Worm
  17. Matt Anthony – Headlights
  18. Memtrix – IC YR PAIN
  19. Metrik – Bring It Like That
  20. Movement Machina & Timo Vaittinen – Upsides Have Downsides (WipEout Omega Edit)
  21. Noisia & The Upbeats – Dead Limit
  22. Red One – Born Free
  23. Soundprank – Obsidian
  24. Swanky Tunes – Give It
  25. Swedish House Mafia vs Knife Party – Antidote (Swedish House Mafia Dub)
  26. The Chemical Bros – C-h-e-m-i-c-a-l
  27. The Prodigy – Invaders Must Die
  28. Warden – Get Down

Den Soundtrack könnt ihr euch auf Spotify anhören. Folgt dazu einfach dem Quellenlink. Die Wipeout Omega Collection wird am 7. Juni 2017 exklusiv für die PS4 / PS4-Pro erscheinen.

