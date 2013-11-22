Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Microsoft-Sale

360 XOne

Auf seinem Blog hat der Microsoft-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 29. Mai könnt ihr via Xbox-Live als Gold-Mitglied unter anderem Titanfall 2 (Testnote: 8.0) und Battlefield 1 (MP-Test: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Alien Rage und Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2 (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebot gibt es dieses Mal das Spiel Dovetail Games Euro Fishing.

Darüber hinaus veranstaltet der Redmonder Hersteller aktuell einen großen Publisher-Sale, bei dem zahlreiche Spiele, darunter Dead Rising 4, Gears of War 4 (Testnote 9.0), Quantum Break (Testnote: 8.5), Fable Trilogy, Recore (Testnote: 7.0) und Halo 5 - Guardians (Testnote: 8.5), für Gold- und Silber-Mitglieder im Preis reduziert wurden. Hier das ganze Angebot im Überblick (Spiele aus dem Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Programm sind mit Sternchen gekennzeichnet):

