Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Microsoft-Sale

Denis Michel
24. Mai 2017 - 0:40
Auf seinem Blog hat der Microsoft-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 29. Mai könnt ihr via Xbox-Live als Gold-Mitglied unter anderem Titanfall 2 (Testnote: 8.0) und Battlefield 1 (MP-Test: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Alien Rage und Sniper - Ghost Warrior 2 (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebot gibt es dieses Mal das Spiel Dovetail Games Euro Fishing.
Darüber hinaus veranstaltet der Redmonder Hersteller aktuell einen großen Publisher-Sale, bei dem zahlreiche Spiele, darunter Dead Rising 4, Gears of War 4 (Testnote 9.0), Quantum Break (Testnote: 8.5), Fable Trilogy, Recore (Testnote: 7.0) und Halo 5 - Guardians (Testnote: 8.5), für Gold- und Silber-Mitglieder im Preis reduziert wurden. Hier das ganze Angebot im Überblick (Spiele aus dem Xbox-Play-Anywhere-Programm sind mit Sternchen gekennzeichnet):
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Battlefield 1: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Ultimate Edition für 70,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2: Deluxe Bundle für 75,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Grand Prix Rock ´N Racing für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- In Between für 6,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- iO für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- LA Cops für 3,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Digital Deluxe für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition für 38,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Pixel Heroes - Byte & Magic für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rise & Shine für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sheltered für 4,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Silence - The Whispered World 2 für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)*
- Slain - Back From Hell für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Starpoint Gemini 2 für 17,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition für 7,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- We Are the Dwarves für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
Xbox One - Microsoft-Sale:
- Crimson Dragon für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- D4 - Dark Dreams Don’t Die für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4: Season Pass für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 + Forza Horizon 2 Bundle für 77,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 5: Autopass für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 + Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Nascar Erweiterung für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Gears of War 4 für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)*
- Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition für 99,99 Euro (40 Prozent)*
- Gears of War 4: Run The Jewels Airdrop für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gears of War - Ultimate Edition: Deluxe Version für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Gears of War - Ultimate Edition: Day One Version für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 10 Gold REQ Packs + 3 Free für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 15 Gold REQ Packs + 5 Free für 30,14 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 3 Gold REQ Packs für 7,64 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 34 Gold REQ Packs + 13 Free für 54,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 5 Gold REQ Packs für 12,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: 7 Gold REQ Packs + 2 Free für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: Arena REQ Bundle für 19,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: Gold REQ Pack für 2,54 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: Voices of War REQ Pack für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Halo 5 - Guardians: Warzone REQ Bundle für 19,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: 100 Blitz Packs + 35 Free für 54,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: 20 Blitz Packs + 3 Free für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: 3 Blitz Packs für 2,54 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: 40 Blitz Packs + 7 Free für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: 9 Blitz Packs + 1 Free für 7,64 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)*
- Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition für 58,49 Euro (35 Prozent)*
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)*
- Kinect Sports Rivals für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Powerstar Golf: Full Game Unlock für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Quantum Break für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Recore für 19,9 Euro (50 Prozent)*
- Rise of the Tomb Raider für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Season Pass für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ryse: Legendary Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Screamride für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Sunset Overdrive für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Sunset Overdrive: Deluxe Edition für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing für 9,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
Spotlight Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - Microsoft-Sale:
