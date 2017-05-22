GOG: Rollenspielwoche mit Rabatten von bis zu 85 Prozent

Denis Michel
133527 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
22. Mai 2017 - 15:25 — vor 39 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com werden diese Woche einige ausgewählte Rollenspiele mit Preisnachlässen von teilweise bis zu 85 Prozent angeboten. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Titel wie The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Testnote : 9.0), Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), Legend of Grimrock (Testnote: 7.5) und Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0) günstiger erwerben. Hier das ganze Angebot im Überblick:
- Dex für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Legend of Grimrock für 7,09 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Legend of Grimrock 2 für 11,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Champion Edition für 21,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition für 16,89 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Royal Edition für 33,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March: Erweiterungspass für 14,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part 1 für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part 2 für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition für 1,49 Euro (84 Prozent)
- System Shock 2 für 1,49 Euro (84 Prozent)
- The Age of Decadence für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition für 1,49 Euro (84 Prozent)
- The Witcher 2 - Assassins Of Kings: Enhanced Edition für 2,89 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Blood and Wine für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Erweiterungspass für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Game of the Year Edition für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Hearts of Stone für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tyranny - Archon Edition für 36,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Tyranny - Commander Edition für 27,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Tyranny - Overlord Edition für 44,49 Euro (40 Prozent)
Hmm, Witcher 3 ist für 25€ als GOTY natürlich total verlockend, aber ich hab meinen Schäm-Dich-und-spiele-mich-endlich-Stapel gerade erst um die GOTY von Rise of Tomb Raider und Valkyria Chronicles erweitert. Und klein war der Stapel vorher auch schon nicht. Zumal die Abende momentan fast alle für Online-Sessions in Battlefield 1 und Eurotruck Simulator 2 draufgehen. Wo soll das nur hinführen... (^_^;)
Sehr gute Auswahl, kann man nicht meckern. Hmm an System Shock 1 traue ich mich nicht.
