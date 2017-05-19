Steam-Weekend: Sales mit Wolfenstein, CoD und Devolver Digital + weitere Angebote

An diesem Wochenende hält Steam jede Menge Titel für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. So könnt ihr neben Dragonball Xenoverse 2 noch Spiele aus den Franchise-Sales zu Wolfenstein und Call of Duty abgreifen. Darüber hinaus bietet Valve in Zusammenarbeit mit Devolver Digital Rabatte auf zahlreiche Titel (und Filme) aus dem Portfolio des Publishers an. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):