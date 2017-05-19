Steam-Weekend: Sales mit Wolfenstein, CoD und Devolver Digital + weitere Angebote

Denis Michel
133134 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
19. Mai 2017 - 5:52
An diesem Wochenende hält Steam jede Menge Titel für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. So könnt ihr neben Dragonball Xenoverse 2 noch Spiele aus den Franchise-Sales zu Wolfenstein und Call of Duty abgreifen. Darüber hinaus bietet Valve in Zusammenarbeit mit Devolver Digital Rabatte auf zahlreiche Titel (und Filme) aus dem Portfolio des Publishers an. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Always Sometimes Monsters: Soundtrack Edition für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Broforce für 3,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Cities - Skylines für 8,96 Euro (68 Prozent)
- Devolver Digital Hidden Gems für 16,00 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Enter the Gungeon für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hotline Miami 1 + 2 Combo Pack für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mother Russia Bleeds für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Serious Sam: Complete Pack für 10,79 Euro (92 Prozent)
- Shadow Warrior Collection für 25,35 Euro (69 Prozent)
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition für 13,63 Euro (81 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Titan Souls für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Wolfenstein - The New Order für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen