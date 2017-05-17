Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Torment - Tides of Numenera, Cossacks 3 und mehr

Denis Michel
Steam bietet aktuell im Zuge des Midweek-Madness-Programms das Rollenspiel Torment - Tides of Numenera (Testnote: 8.0) und das Strategiespiel Cossacks 3 zu reduzierten Preisen an. Außerdem könnt ihr noch weitere Titel, darunter Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0), Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter (Testnote: 7.0), oder Salt and Sanctuary günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Command & Conquer Pack für 9,35 Euro (81 Prozent)
- Cossacks 3 für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Daedalic Gigantic Bundle für 28,79 Euro (82 Prozent)
- Die Gilde Collection für 4,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Edna bricht aus für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Nightmares from the Deep Collection für 15,24 Euro (36 Prozent)
- Plague Inc. - Evolved für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Refunct für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Renowned Explorers - International Society für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Salt and Sanctuary für 10,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - The Devil's Daughter für 26,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Silent Age für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Torment - Tides of Numenera für 33,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Zombie Night Terror für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
