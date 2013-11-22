Xbox Live: Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Angebote / Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Super-Sale gestartet

XOne

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekannt. Bis zum 22. Mai können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Destiny - The Collection und Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Destiny: König der Besessenen und Worms 2 - Armageddon für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote gibt es dieses Mal Titel, wie Forza Motorsport 3 (Testnote: 9.0), Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty und Uncanny Valley. Die ganze Liste sieht wie folgt aus:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Darüber hinaus ist diese Woche der große Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Super-Sale gestartet, bei dem zahlreiche Last-Gen-Titel, darunter etwa Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 (Testnote: 9.0), Red Dead Redemption (Testnote: 9.0), Dragon Age - Origins (Testnote: 9.0), Portal 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Skate 3 (Testnote: 9.0), teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent im Preis gesenkt wurden. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):

Xbox 360 - Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Sale: