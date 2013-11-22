Xbox Live: Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Angebote / Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Super-Sale gestartet

Denis Michel
132754 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
17. Mai 2017 - 1:52 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche bekannt. Bis zum 22. Mai können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Destiny - The Collection und Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Destiny: König der Besessenen und Worms 2 - Armageddon für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote gibt es dieses Mal Titel, wie Forza Motorsport 3 (Testnote: 9.0), Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty und Uncanny Valley. Die ganze Liste sieht wie folgt aus:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold
- Commander Cherry for Kinect für 2,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Destiny – The Collection für 38,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Destiny: König der Besessenen für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Earth’s Dawn für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15: Digital Premium Edition für 56,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- FRU für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- I Am Bread für 8,70 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Lovely Planet für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 16,0 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Pure Hold'em für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pure Pool für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark für 2,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Team17 Indie Collection für 19,80 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Worms Battlegrounds für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Boom Ball 2 + Squid Hero für 11,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Flinthook für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- forma.8 für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 mit Erweiterungspass für 94,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Gryphon Knight Epic für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Horse Racing 2016 für 7,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Mantis Burn Racing für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Oddworld - New ‘n’ Tasty für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Uncanny Valley für 8,70 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Wheels of Aurelia für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Darüber hinaus ist diese Woche der große Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Super-Sale gestartet, bei dem zahlreiche Last-Gen-Titel, darunter etwa Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 (Testnote: 9.0), Red Dead Redemption (Testnote: 9.0), Dragon Age - Origins (Testnote: 9.0), Portal 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Skate 3 (Testnote: 9.0), teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent im Preis gesenkt wurden. Nachfolgend einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
Xbox 360 - Abwärtskompatibilitäts-Sale:
- Alice - Madness Returns für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield - Bad Company 2 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Beyond Good & Evil HD für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Bully - Scholarship Edition für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Castlevania - Symphony of the Night für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dark Void für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dead Space 3 für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Origins für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Earthworm Jim HD für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Fable 3 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Fallout - New Vegas für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Gears of War - Judgment für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ghostbusters für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- GTA 4 für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hitman - Absolution für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Killer is Dead für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lost Odyssey für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Medal of Honor - Airborne für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Perfect Dark für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Portal 2 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rage für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six Vegas für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Red Dead Redemption für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Skate 3 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- SSX für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 4 - Oblivion für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Orange Box für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Timeshift für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Uiii, ich freue mich auf Liberty City!
Kommentar hinzufügen