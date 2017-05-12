Humble Store: Spring Sale mit bis zu 90 Prozent Rabatt / Dungeons 2 gratis

Denis Michel
12. Mai 2017 - 0:26 — vor 51 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Im Humble Store ist heute der diesjährige Spring Sale gestartet, der mit allerlei Angeboten lockt. Bis zum 25. Mai 2017, um 19:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem Titel aus den Portfolios von 2K, THQ Nordic und Bethesda, sowie diverse andere Triple-A- und Indie-Spiele mit bis zu 90 Prozent Rabatt erwerben. Passend zum Start der Frühlingsangebote verschenkt Humble außerdem für kurze Zeit das Strategiespiel Dungeons 2 für Steam. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Age of Wonders 3 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Arcania & Gothic Bundle für 9,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Asylum: GotY für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bioshock - The Collection für 20,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Blades of Time: Limited Edition für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Borderlands: GotY für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Civilization 5: The Complete Edition für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Darksiders Franchise Pack für 9,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Deadly Premonition: The Director's Cut für 2,49 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Disgaea PC für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Doom für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 16,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Hack and Slash + Soundtrack für 1,24 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Oddworld New and Tasty für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Prison Architect für 6,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Spellforce: Platinum Edition für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Stacking für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe für 1,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- System Shock Pack für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales Collection für 13,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Xcom 2 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
