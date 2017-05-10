Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Offworld, Worms, Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und weiteren Angeboten

Denis Michel
131739 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
10. Mai 2017 - 1:55 — vor 26 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf Steam werden aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms Offworld Trading Company, Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und Worms W.M.D (Testnote: 6.5) günstiger angeboten. Darüber hinaus gibt es Preisnachlässe auf weitere Titel, darunter Civilization 6 (Testnote: 7.0), Stellaris (Testnote: 6.5), das Red Faction Complete Bundle, Mordheim - City of the Damned, Human Fall Flat, Homefront - The Revolution (Testnote: 7.0) und mehr. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Book of Demons (Early Access) für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Civilization 6 für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Deponia für 1,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Human Fall Flat für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 für 26,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Magicka Collection für 11,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Offworld Trading Company für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Red Faction Complete Bundle für 11,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Ride 2 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Stellaris für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Thea - The Awakening für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Dark Eye Universe Bundle für 8,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Worms W.M.D für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen