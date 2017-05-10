Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Offworld, Worms, Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und weiteren Angeboten

Auf Steam werden aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms Offworld Trading Company, Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 und Worms W.M.D (Testnote: 6.5) günstiger angeboten. Darüber hinaus gibt es Preisnachlässe auf weitere Titel, darunter Civilization 6 (Testnote: 7.0), Stellaris (Testnote: 6.5), das Red Faction Complete Bundle, Mordheim - City of the Damned, Human Fall Flat, Homefront - The Revolution (Testnote: 7.0) und mehr. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):