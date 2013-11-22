Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote mit Mass Effect - Andromeda, The Division & mehr

Denis Michel
10. Mai 2017 - 1:12
Microsofts Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Diesmal könnt ihr unter anderem Mass Effect - Andromeda (Testnote :8.0) und The Division (Testnote: 8.5), sowie Dungeon Defenders und Sanctum 2 für die Xbox 360 günstiger Erwerben. Außerdem wurden einige Titel aus der Saints-Row-Serie für beide Konsolen im Preis reduziert. Als Spotlight-Deal gibt es einen Vorbesteller-Rabatt auf das Spiel Tango Fiesta (für Gold- und Silber-Mitglieder):
Xbox One:
- Claire: Extended Cut für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Earthlock: Hero Outfit Pack für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Earthlock - Festival of Magic für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Ghostbusters für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Ginger - Beyond the Crystal für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Instant Indie Hits für 20,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Mass Effect - Andromeda für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- MX Nitro für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected & Gat Out Of Hell für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Saints Row: Metro Double Pack für 11,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Saints Row - Gat out of Hell für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tango Fiesta (Spotlight-Vorbesteller-Rabatt) für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- The Division für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Division: Gold Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox 360:
