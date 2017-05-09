GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 15 / Phase 2 mit 20 weiteren Angeboten [Update]

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 132144 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

13. Mai 2017 - 0:25 — vor 10 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert

Update am 13. Mai 2017 um 00:25 Uhr

Zum Wochenende hin ist der GOG-Weekly-Sale in die zweite Phase gestartet und bringt insgesamt 20 neue Angebote mit sich. Diesmal wurden die Adventures aus dem Portfolio von Telltale Games hinzugefügt. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Batman (Testnote: 8.5), Tales from the Borderlands (Testnote: 8.5), Tales of Monkey Island, The-Walking-Dead-Serie, oder auch The Wolf Among Us (Testnote: 8.5) erwerben. Hier alle Neuzugänge im Überblick:

Originalmeldung am 8. Mai 2017 um 16:15 Uhr

Bei GOG.com gibt es diese Woche wieder ausgewählte DRM-freie Titel zum Schnäppchenpreis zu ergattern. Bis zum 15. Mai, um 18:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) habt ihr die Möglichkeit unter anderem Spiele, wie Dead Space, Crysis, Populous, Jade Empire, Dragon Age - Origins (Testnote: 9.0) und Dungeon Keeper günstiger zu erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 75 Prozent. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):

36 Kudos
Jürgen -ZG- 22 AAA-Gamer - P - 32015 - 8. Mai 2017 - 16:47 #

Ich hab schon alles, was ich davon haben möchte. Privateer 2 vielleicht noch :)

iUser -ZG- 26 Spiele-Kenner - P - 74767 - 8. Mai 2017 - 18:27 #

Civ I?

Jürgen -ZG- 22 AAA-Gamer - P - 32015 - 8. Mai 2017 - 18:36 #

Das ist ja nicht im Sale. Aber ich respektiere aufrichtig Deinen Wunsch nach Civ 1 bei GOG.

maddccat 18 Doppel-Voter - 11501 - 8. Mai 2017 - 21:37 #

Diesen Wunsch hege ich ebenfalls. :) Das Gleiche gilt auch für Civ II, was leider noch viel schwieriger zu realisieren sein dürfte. Civ II kann man ja leider nicht einfach in die DosBox werfen und gut ist.

Jürgen -ZG- 22 AAA-Gamer - P - 32015 - 8. Mai 2017 - 21:52 #

Civ2 mit den Add-Ons wäre auch lustig... Die Dinos :D

Olipool 16 Übertalent - 4007 - 9. Mai 2017 - 9:38 #

Geht das nicht einfach per DosBox und Abandonware? Leider klappt grad der DosBox Download bei mir nicht, aber ich probiere noch mal weiter.

Olipool 16 Übertalent - 4007 - 9. Mai 2017 - 10:05 #

p.s. doch das geht wunderbar in der DosBox und dieser Programmversion von Civ http://www.myabandonware.com/game/sid-meier-s-civilization-1nj

Olipool 16 Übertalent - 4007 - 9. Mai 2017 - 10:14 #

Haha, Sid Meier hat sich also im Spiel verewigt. http://www.bestoldgames.net/img/ss/civilization/civilization-ss4.gif

Sorry, ihr werdet das kennen, ich hab Civ früher nie gespielt.

Jürgen -ZG- 22 AAA-Gamer - P - 32015 - 9. Mai 2017 - 14:42 #

Ja, kannte ich. Ist aber auch zu schön :-)

Inso 15 Kenner - P - 3730 - 8. Mai 2017 - 16:54 #

Von Jade Empire hätte ich so gern mal nen zweiten Teil..

Denis Michel Freier Redakteur - 132144 - 8. Mai 2017 - 18:18 #

Wer nicht?^^

maddccat 18 Doppel-Voter - 11501 - 8. Mai 2017 - 21:35 #

Ich. Das Spiel ist gut, aber nicht alles braucht eine Fortsetzung.

vgamer85 14 Komm-Experte - 2486 - 8. Mai 2017 - 20:52 #

Jade Empire hab ich vor ein paar Monaten bei gog schon güngstig geholt :-) Hmm und nun wäre Mirrors Edge mal was.

EDIT: Ich korrigiere...Medal of Honor:Pacific Assault wäre mal was.

doomkarloff 14 Komm-Experte - P - 2305 - 8. Mai 2017 - 20:30 #

Die gute alte Popelnuss für einzfuffzich - passt.

maddccat 18 Doppel-Voter - 11501 - 8. Mai 2017 - 21:35 #

Mal Populous I + II und Ultima 9 eingetütet.

Drapondur 25 Platin-Gamer - - 58358 - 13. Mai 2017 - 0:35 #

Von den telltale-Spielen fehlen mir noch einige (Batman/Borderlands) aber wozu noch mehr auf den PoS schaufeln. :( Kommen bestimmt noch mal irgendwann im Sale.

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daRon Gilbert (Interview)Gears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestYakuza 0 Let's PlayResident Evil 7 WalkthroughXcom 2 im TestResident Evil 7 im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-ModisGDC (Games Developers Conference)Nintendo SwitchLegend of Zelda: Breath of the WildGuide: Horizon Zero DawnTest: Mass Effect AndromedaGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaYakuza Zero Letsplay