GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 15 / Phase 2 mit 20 weiteren Angeboten [Update]

Update am 13. Mai 2017 um 00:25 Uhr

Zum Wochenende hin ist der GOG-Weekly-Sale in die zweite Phase gestartet und bringt insgesamt 20 neue Angebote mit sich. Diesmal wurden die Adventures aus dem Portfolio von Telltale Games hinzugefügt. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Batman (Testnote: 8.5), Tales from the Borderlands (Testnote: 8.5), Tales of Monkey Island, The-Walking-Dead-Serie, oder auch The Wolf Among Us (Testnote: 8.5) erwerben. Hier alle Neuzugänge im Überblick:

Originalmeldung am 8. Mai 2017 um 16:15 Uhr

Bei GOG.com gibt es diese Woche wieder ausgewählte DRM-freie Titel zum Schnäppchenpreis zu ergattern. Bis zum 15. Mai, um 18:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) habt ihr die Möglichkeit unter anderem Spiele, wie Dead Space, Crysis, Populous, Jade Empire, Dragon Age - Origins (Testnote: 9.0) und Dungeon Keeper günstiger zu erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 75 Prozent. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):