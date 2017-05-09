GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 15 / Phase 2 mit 20 weiteren Angeboten [Update]

Denis Michel
13. Mai 2017 - 0:25 — vor 10 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Zum Wochenende hin ist der GOG-Weekly-Sale in die zweite Phase gestartet und bringt insgesamt 20 neue Angebote mit sich. Diesmal wurden die Adventures aus dem Portfolio von Telltale Games hinzugefügt. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Batman (Testnote: 8.5), Tales from the Borderlands (Testnote: 8.5), Tales of Monkey Island, The-Walking-Dead-Serie, oder auch The Wolf Among Us (Testnote: 8.5) erwerben. Hier alle Neuzugänge im Überblick:
- Back to the Future - The Game für 4,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series für 11,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones - A Telltale Games Series für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hector - Badge of Carnage für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: Adventure Pass für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Puzzle Agent für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Puzzle Agent 2 für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sam & Max - Beyond Time and Space für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sam & Max Save the World für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Sam & Max - The Devil's Playhouse für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People für 5,69 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Monkey Island für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days für 1,29 Euro (74 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Michonne für 3,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 1 für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 2 für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 3 für 17,19 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
Originalmeldung am 8. Mai 2017 um 16:15 Uhr
Bei GOG.com gibt es diese Woche wieder ausgewählte DRM-freie Titel zum Schnäppchenpreis zu ergattern. Bis zum 15. Mai, um 18:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) habt ihr die Möglichkeit unter anderem Spiele, wie Dead Space, Crysis, Populous, Jade Empire, Dragon Age - Origins (Testnote: 9.0) und Dungeon Keeper günstiger zu erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen dabei bis 75 Prozent. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Clive Barker's Undying für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Crysis für 4,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dead Space für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Origins: Ultimate Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dungeon Keeper Gold für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Jade Empire: Special Edition für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Medal of Honor - Pacific Assault für 4,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mirror's Edge für 4,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Populous für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Simcity 4: Deluxe Edition für 4,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Spore Collection für 6,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Syndicate Wars für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- The Legend of Kyrandia: Book One für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- The Saboteur für 4,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ultima 7: The Complete Edition für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Wing Commander 3 - Heart of the Tiger für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
Ich hab schon alles, was ich davon haben möchte. Privateer 2 vielleicht noch :)
Civ I?
Das ist ja nicht im Sale. Aber ich respektiere aufrichtig Deinen Wunsch nach Civ 1 bei GOG.
Diesen Wunsch hege ich ebenfalls. :) Das Gleiche gilt auch für Civ II, was leider noch viel schwieriger zu realisieren sein dürfte. Civ II kann man ja leider nicht einfach in die DosBox werfen und gut ist.
Civ2 mit den Add-Ons wäre auch lustig... Die Dinos :D
Geht das nicht einfach per DosBox und Abandonware? Leider klappt grad der DosBox Download bei mir nicht, aber ich probiere noch mal weiter.
p.s. doch das geht wunderbar in der DosBox und dieser Programmversion von Civ http://www.myabandonware.com/game/sid-meier-s-civilization-1nj
Haha, Sid Meier hat sich also im Spiel verewigt. http://www.bestoldgames.net/img/ss/civilization/civilization-ss4.gif
Sorry, ihr werdet das kennen, ich hab Civ früher nie gespielt.
Ja, kannte ich. Ist aber auch zu schön :-)
Von Jade Empire hätte ich so gern mal nen zweiten Teil..
Wer nicht?^^
Ich. Das Spiel ist gut, aber nicht alles braucht eine Fortsetzung.
Jade Empire hab ich vor ein paar Monaten bei gog schon güngstig geholt :-) Hmm und nun wäre Mirrors Edge mal was.
EDIT: Ich korrigiere...Medal of Honor:Pacific Assault wäre mal was.
Die gute alte Popelnuss für einzfuffzich - passt.
Mal Populous I + II und Ultima 9 eingetütet.
Von den telltale-Spielen fehlen mir noch einige (Batman/Borderlands) aber wozu noch mehr auf den PoS schaufeln. :( Kommen bestimmt noch mal irgendwann im Sale.
