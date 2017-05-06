Paradox Interactive: Frühlingsangebote mit bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt

Denis Michel

6. Mai 2017
Paradox Interactive hat im hauseigenen Store die diesjährige Frühlingsaktion gestartet, bei der ihr diverse Strategie- und Rollenspiele aus dem Portfolio des Unternehmens erwerben und dabei bis zu 80 Prozent des Preises sparen könnt. Unter anderem wurden hier Titel, wie Cities - Skylines (Testnote: 7.0), Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0), Europa Universalis 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5) und Crusader Kings 2 (Testnote: 7.0) im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (weitere Angebote findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Ancient Space für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Cities in Motion 2 für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cities - Skylines Collection für 34,17 Euro (51 Prozent)
- Crusader Kings 2 Collection für 36,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Europa Universalis 4 für 31,49 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Hearts of Iron 3 Collection für 5,60 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Impire für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- King Arthur Collection für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Knights of Pen and Paper 2: Dragon Bundle für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Leviathan - Warships für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Magicka Collection für 9,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Paradox Kings and Queens Bundle für 20,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition für 16,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sengoku für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ship Simulator Extremes Collection für 7,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Stellaris für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tyranny für 28,13 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Victoria Complete für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Warlock - Master of the Arcanes: Complete Edition für 6,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
