Steam: Gratiswochenende mit The Division und Rocket League & neue Angebote

5. Mai 2017 - 0:25
Auf Steam können im Rahmen des Weekend Deals sowohl The Division (Testnote: 8.5) als auch Rocket League bis kommenden Sonntag, den 7. Mai 2017, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) kostenlos gespielt werden. Beide Titel sind zudem derzeit im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus bekommt ihr noch Preisnachlässe auf weitere Spiele, wie Styx - Shards of Darkness (Testnote: 7.0), Civilization 6 (Testnote: 7.0), Sins of a Solar Empire - Trinity und mehr. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr gibt es wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- 20XX (Early Access) für 11,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- 911 Operator: Collector's Edition für 11,10 Euro (42 Prozent)
- Abyss - The Wraiths of Eden für 2,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Civilization 6 für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Downward (Early Access) für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Fantasy Worlds Bundle für 19,00 Euro (41 Prozent)
- Fearsome Shadows Bundle für 18,44 Euro (42 Prozent)
- Forced Showdown für 8,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Geneforge Saga für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Grim Legends Collection für 15,91 Euro (34 Prozent)
- Revenge of the Titans für 4,39 Euro (56 Prozent)
- Rocket League für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Trinity für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Styx - Master of Shadows für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Styx - Shards of Darkness für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Division für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
