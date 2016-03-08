Steam: Gratiswochenende mit The Division und Rocket League & neue Angebote

PC

Auf Steam können im Rahmen des Weekend Deals sowohl The Division (Testnote: 8.5) als auch Rocket League bis kommenden Sonntag, den 7. Mai 2017, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) kostenlos gespielt werden. Beide Titel sind zudem derzeit im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus bekommt ihr noch Preisnachlässe auf weitere Spiele, wie Styx - Shards of Darkness (Testnote: 7.0), Civilization 6 (Testnote: 7.0), Sins of a Solar Empire - Trinity und mehr. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr gibt es wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):