Humble Store: Playism-Week-Sale mit Rabatten von bis zu 70 Prozent

Im Humble Store läuft aktuell der Playism-Sale, bei dem ihr Rabatte auf eine Reihe ausgewählter Titel bekommt. Unter anderem wurden hier Spiele, wie D4 - Dark Dreams Don't Die (samt den dazugehörigen Zusatzinhalten), Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae, Memento, Astebreed, One Way Heroics, The Silver Case und A Healer Only Lives Twice im Preis reduziert. Die Rabatte reichen bis 70 Prozent. Hier das komplette Playism-Angebot im Überblick: