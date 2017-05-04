Humble Store: Playism-Week-Sale mit Rabatten von bis zu 70 Prozent

Denis Michel
4. Mai 2017 - 2:46
Im Humble Store läuft aktuell der Playism-Sale, bei dem ihr Rabatte auf eine Reihe ausgewählter Titel bekommt. Unter anderem wurden hier Spiele, wie D4 - Dark Dreams Don't Die (samt den dazugehörigen Zusatzinhalten), Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae, Memento, Astebreed, One Way Heroics, The Silver Case und A Healer Only Lives Twice im Preis reduziert. Die Rabatte reichen bis 70 Prozent. Hier das komplette Playism-Angebot im Überblick:
- A Healer Only Lives Twice für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Astebreed für 4,61 Euro (67 Prozent)
- D4: Amanda's Costume Full Unlock Key für 0,49 Euro (51 Prozent)
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die für 6,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4: David's Costume Full Unlock Key für 0,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4: David's Beard Full Unlock Key für 0,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4: Document Key DLC für 0,49 Euro (51 Prozent)
- D4: Forrest's Costume Full Unlock Key für 0,49 Euro (51 Prozent)
- D4: Hand Cursor Set Vol. 1 für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4: Hand Cursor Set Vol. 2 für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4: Hand Cursor Set Vol. 3 für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4: Olivia's Costume Full Unlock Key für 0,49 Euro (51 Prozent)
- D4: Season One: Humble Deluxe für 9,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- D4: Swery's Choice Costume Set: 4 Bottles of Tequila für 0,49 Euro (51 Prozent)
- D4: Swery's Choice Costume Set: 4 Cups of Coffee für 0,49 Euro (51 Prozent)
- Kero Blaster für 5,69 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Memento für 3,59 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- One Way Heroics für 2,44 Euro (30 Prozent)
- One Way Heroics Plus für 2,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Revolver 360 Re:Actor für 2,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- The Silver Case für 11,09 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Silver Case: The Deluxe Pack für 16,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
