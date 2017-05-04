GOG-Special-Sale: Bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt auf Star-Wars-Spiele

Denis Michel
4. Mai 2017 - 0:35 — vor 6 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com gibt es aktuell im Zuge eines Special-Sales diverse Star-Wars-Titel, darunter Star Wars - X-Wing Alliance, Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords, Star Wars - Jedi Knight 2 - Jedi Outcast oder Star Wars - Rogue Squadron 3D mit teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent Preisnachlass zu erwerben. Wer die DRM-freie Versionen haben möchte, sollte also einen Blick riskieren. Für alle, die diese Titel lieber auf Steam kaufen möchten, gibt es derzeit die Star Wars Collection im Angebot (mehr dazu hier: Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Battlefleet Gothic - Armada, Age-of-Wonders-Franchise, Darksiders & mehr). Hier die GOG-Rabatte im Überblick:
- Star Wars - Battlefront 2 für 2,19 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Empire at War: Gold Pack für 4,39 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Galactic Battlegrounds Saga für 2,29 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Jedi Knight - Dark Forces 2 für 1,39 Euro (76 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy für 2,19 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Jedi Knight 2 - Jedi Outcast für 2,19 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic für 2,19 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords für 2,19 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Rebel Assault 1 + 2 für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Rebellion für 2,29 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Republic Commando für 2,19 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Rogue Squadron 3D für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Shadows of the Empire für 3,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Starfighter für 1,39 Euro (76 Prozent)
- Star Wars - TIE Fighter: Special Edition für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - X-Wing Alliance für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - X-Wing: Special Edition für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Star Wars - X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
