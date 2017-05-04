GOG-Special-Sale: Bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt auf Star-Wars-Spiele

Auf GOG.com gibt es aktuell im Zuge eines Special-Sales diverse Star-Wars-Titel, darunter Star Wars - X-Wing Alliance, Star Wars - Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords, Star Wars - Jedi Knight 2 - Jedi Outcast oder Star Wars - Rogue Squadron 3D mit teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent Preisnachlass zu erwerben. Wer die DRM-freie Versionen haben möchte, sollte also einen Blick riskieren. Für alle, die diese Titel lieber auf Steam kaufen möchten, gibt es derzeit die Star Wars Collection im Angebot (mehr dazu hier: Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Battlefleet Gothic - Armada, Age-of-Wonders-Franchise, Darksiders & mehr). Hier die GOG-Rabatte im Überblick: