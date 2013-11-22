Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Capcom-Sale

XOne

Microsofts Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die neuen Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 8. Mai 2017 können Goldmitglieder unter anderem Forza Motorsport 6 (Testnote: 8.5) und WWE 2K17 für die Xbox One, sowie Lego Star Wars 3 - The Clone Wars (Testnote: 8.0) und Star Wars - The Force Unleashed (Testnote: 7.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Entwickler und Publisher Capcom ein neuer Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Testnote: 9.0), Devil May Cry 4 - Special Edition, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Bionic Commando - Rearmed 2, oder die Mega Man Legacy Collection bekommt. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox One - Capcom-Sale:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Xbox 360 - Capcom-Sale: