Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Capcom-Sale

3. Mai 2017 - 0:56
Microsofts Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die neuen Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 8. Mai 2017 können Goldmitglieder unter anderem Forza Motorsport 6 (Testnote: 8.5) und WWE 2K17 für die Xbox One, sowie Lego Star Wars 3 - The Clone Wars (Testnote: 8.0) und Star Wars - The Force Unleashed (Testnote: 7.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Entwickler und Publisher Capcom ein neuer Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Testnote: 9.0), Devil May Cry 4 - Special Edition, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Bionic Commando - Rearmed 2, oder die Mega Man Legacy Collection bekommt. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Aqua Kitty UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Eventide - Slavic Fable für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3 und Forza Motorsport 6 Bundle für 76,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Platinum Edition Bundle für 57,60 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Kona für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade - Warband für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Prototype 2 für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shred It! für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Skylanders: Superchargers Portal Owner’s Pack für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Witness für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Digital Deluxe für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Season Pass für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Zenith für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Clouds & Sheep 2 für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection: War and Death für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dynamite Fishing - World Games für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht: Deluxe Edition für 38,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht: Season Pass für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront: Ultimate Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Staffel 1 für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within Pack für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One für 2,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Das Erwachen der Macht Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Party Sports: Football für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Teslagrad für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox One - Capcom-Sale:
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition für 12,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle für 18,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- DMC - Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0 für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0: Kostüm-Gesamtpaket für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 4 für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 5 für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 6 für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Deluxe Edition für 71,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Revelations 2: Deluxe Edition für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Revelations 2: Kostümpaket für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Revelations 2: Season Pass für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil: Triple Bundle Pack für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Strider für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Double Dragon - Neon für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars 3 - The Clone Wars für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Monaco - What’s Yours Is Mine für 4,74 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Prototype 2 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Skylanders Superchargers: Portal Owner’s Pack für 11,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Slender - The Arrival für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Rogue One für 1,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Star Wars Rebels für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars Pinball: Das Erwachen der Macht Pack für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Clone Wars: Republic of Heroes für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed: Hoth Mission Pack für 2,18 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed: Jedi Temple Mission Pack für 2,18 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed: Tatooine Mission Pack für 2,18 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Star Wars - The Force Unleashed 2 gratis (GWG)
- Tales from Space - Mutant Blobs Attack für 2,63 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Bridge für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Capcom-Sale:
- Age of Booty für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Asura’s Wrath für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bionic Commando für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Bionic Commando - Rearmed 2 für 2,87 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Capcom Cabinet: Komplettpaket für 5,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dark Void für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Darkstalkers - Resurrection für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Devil May Cry: HD Collection für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Disney DuckTales Remastered für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- DMC - Devil May Cry für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- DMC - Devil May Cry: Vergils Niedergang für 4,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dungeons & Dragons - Chronicles of Mystara für 4,74 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Final Fight - Double Impact für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Flock! für 4,74 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Lost Planet 2 für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Lost Planet 3 für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Lost Planet: Lost Colonies für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Puzzle Fighter HD für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Remember Me für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Resident Evil für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0: Kostüm-Gesamtpaket für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 4 für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 5 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 5: Untold Stories Bundle für 4,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 6 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Code Veronica X für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Operation Racoon City für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Revelations 2: Season Pass für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Street Fighter 3 - Third Strike: Online Edition für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Street Fighter X Tekken für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- SF X Tekken: Paket zusätzlicher Charaktere (12) für 7,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- SF X Tekken: SF-Alternativoutfit-Komplettpaket für 4,85 Euro (61 Prozent)
- SF X Tekken: SF/TK-Alternativoutfit-Komplettpaket für 6,72 Euro (61 Prozent)
- SF X Tekken: SF/TK-Trikottausch-Komplettpaket für 6,72 Euro (61 Prozent)
- SF X Tekken: TK-Alternativoutfit-Komplettpaket für 4,85 Euro (61 Prozent)
- Strider für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 4: Horror-Komplettpaket für 8,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 4: Super Komplett-Alternativkostüm-Paket für 6,72 Euro (61 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 4: Ultra Komplett-Alternativkostüm-Paket für 6,72 Euro (61 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 4: Urlaub-Komplettpaket für 8,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 4: Wild-Komplettpaket für 8,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Street Fighter 4: Arcade Edition für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ultra Street Fighter 4 für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
