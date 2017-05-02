Humble Store: Sportwoche mit NBA 2K17, Grid 2, WWE 2K17, F1 2015 und mehr

Denis Michel
2. Mai 2017 - 3:42
Im Humble Store gibt es im Rahmen der Sportwoche aktuell diverse Genrevertreter mit bis zu 75 Prozent Preisnachlass zu erwerben. Unter anderem wurden hier Spiele, wie NBA 2K17 (Testnote: 9.5), Grid 2 (Testnote: 8.0), WWE 2K17, F1 2015 (Testnote: 8.0), Speedrunners, Nidhogg, Grip und Motorsport Manager im Preis gesenkt. Nachfolgend alle Sportangebote im Überblick:
- Dangerous Golf für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Distance (Early Access) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Eastside Hockey Manager für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- F1 2014 für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- F1 2015 für 8,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Golf With Your Friends (Early Access) für 3,89 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Grid 2 für 6,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Grip für 12,79 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Motorsport Manager für 17,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Legend Edition für 38,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Legend Edition - Gold für 44,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Nidhogg für 3,49 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Out of the Park Baseball 17 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Out of the Park Baseball 18 für 31,44 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Pool Nation für 2,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Pure Pool für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Race The Sun für 2,84 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Speedrunners für 4,75 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Sportsfriends für 6,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Steep für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Vertiginous Golf für 2,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Digital Deluxe Edition für 41,24 Euro (45 Prozent)
