Steam-Weekend-Deals: Ghost Recon - Wildlands, The Culling, Sniper-Elite-Franchise, Grid-Serie und mehr

28. April 2017 - 0:20 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf Steam gibt es an diesem Wochenende wieder einige neue Deals zu ergattern. Neben einem Rabatt auf den Taktik-Shooter Ghost Recon - Wildlands (Testnote: 8.5) könnt ihr bis kommenden Montag das Early-Access-Survival-Spiel The Culling sowie den Indie-Multiplayer-Titel Duck Game ausprobieren und bei Bedarf auch günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurden die komplette Grid-Serie sowie das Sniper-Elite-Franchise im Preis reduziert. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die ganze Liste findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- 8-Bit Armies für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Duck Game für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 Essentials für 14,09 Euro (76 Prozent)
- Ghost Recon - Wildlands für 47,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- FEZ für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gray Matter für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Grid - Autosport für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli für 4,79 Euro (52 Prozent)
- I Am The Hero für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Kholat für 3,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Lords of Xulima für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sniper Elite 3 für 9,20 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Teslagrad für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Culling (Early Access) für 15,40 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Orthogonal Games Bundle für 18,03 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Train Valley für 2,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
