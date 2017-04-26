Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Arkham-Franchise, The Long Dark und mehr

Denis Michel

26. April 2017
Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion wieder ein paar ausgewählte Titel günstiger zu erwerben. So wurden hier das komplette Arkham-Franchise, sowie das Early-Access-Survival-Spiel The Long Dark im Preis gesenkt. Außerdem bekommt ihr das eine oder andere Bundle zum Schnäppchenpreis. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- A Story About My Uncle für 2,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Deponia Doomsday für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- New Reality Studio Pack für 6,49 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Rad Rodgers - World One für 8,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Redout: Enhanced Edition für 21,43 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Silence für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Space Engineers (Early Access) für 6,89 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Technobabylon für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Daedalic Comedy Selection für 6,74 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Long Dark (Early Access) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The New Adventure Company Hits Collection für 17,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Two Worlds Collection für 3,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Yesterday Origins für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
