Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Arkham-Franchise, The Long Dark und mehr

Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Zuge der Midweek-Madness-Aktion wieder ein paar ausgewählte Titel günstiger zu erwerben. So wurden hier das komplette Arkham-Franchise, sowie das Early-Access-Survival-Spiel The Long Dark im Preis gesenkt. Außerdem bekommt ihr das eine oder andere Bundle zum Schnäppchenpreis. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):