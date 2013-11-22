Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche

Denis Michel
26. April 2017 - 0:12
Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb, der Programming-Director von Microsoft, gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekannt. Mitglieder mit dem Goldstatus haben bis zum Anfang des nächsten Monats die Möglichkeit, unter anderem Titel, wie Sniper Elite 4 (Testnote: 7.5) und Marvel - Ultimate Alliance 2 für die Xbox One, sowie The Legend of Korra und Guncraft - Blocked and Loaded für die Xbox 360 günstiger zu erwerben. Außerdem gibt es Preisnachlass auf die Transformers-Serie für beide Geräte. Als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One wurden diesmal Madden NFL 17 und ein paar DLCs (inklusive Story-Mode für Dead or Alive 5 Last Round reduziert. Nachfolgend das ganze Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Axiom Verge für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Bard’s Gold für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Cannon Brawl für 6,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- DC Universe Online: 3 Monate Mitgliedschaft für 29,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Dex für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Autopass für 5,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 und Forza Horizon 2 im Bundle für 40,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Autopass für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: VIP für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance 2 für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Sniper Elite 4 für 52,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Sniper Elite 4: Digital Deluxe Edition für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Super Dungeon Bros für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Super Mega Baseball - Extra Innings für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Transformers - The Dark Spark für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- White Night für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Faery - Legends of Avalon für 1,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Final Exam für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Goosebumps - The Game für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Guncraft - Blocked and Loaded für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Monster Jam - Battlegrounds für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Orc Attack - Flatulent Rebellion für 3,13 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD für 4,74 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Transformers 3 für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Transformers - Devastation für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Transformers - Untergang von Cybertron für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Transformers - The Dark Spark für 11,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Transformers - Kampf um Cybertron für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
