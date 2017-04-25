Humble-Fantasy-Week mit Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten, Child of Light und mehr

Humble Store bietet aktuell im Rahmen der Fantasy-Woche bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt auf eine Reihe ausgewählter Genrevertreter an. Schnäppchenjäger können ihre Steam-Bibliothek unter anderem günstig um die Game of the Year Edition von Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten (Testnote: 8.0), Child of Light (Testnote: 8.5), Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons und Mordheim - City of the Damned erweitern. Hier die Angebote im Überblick: