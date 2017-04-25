Humble-Fantasy-Week mit Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten, Child of Light und mehr

Denis Michel
129360 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
25. April 2017 - 1:10 — vor 53 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Humble Store bietet aktuell im Rahmen der Fantasy-Woche bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt auf eine Reihe ausgewählter Genrevertreter an. Schnäppchenjäger können ihre Steam-Bibliothek unter anderem günstig um die Game of the Year Edition von Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten (Testnote: 8.0), Child of Light (Testnote: 8.5), Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons und Mordheim - City of the Damned erweitern. Hier die Angebote im Überblick:
- Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Child of Light für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hand of Fate für 6,45 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Mittelerde - Mordors Schatten GotY für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 11,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Overlord für 1,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Overlord 2 für 2,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Overlord - Gefährten des Bösen für 4,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Portal Knights (Early Access) für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Stories - The Path of Destinies für 7,24 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard für 35,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- War for the Overworld für 11,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold für 6,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition für 14,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen