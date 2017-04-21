Steam-Weekend-Deals mit Rabatten auf Assetto Corsa, das Arma-Franchise und mehr

Denis Michel
128865 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
21. April 2017 - 2:16 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende wieder zahlreiche Spiele günstiger erwerben. Als Weekend-Deals gibt es diesmal das Rennspiel Assetto Corsa (samt dem Season Pass) von Kunos Simulazioni und das gesamte Arma-Franchise von Bohemia Interactive. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch weitere Preisnachlässe auf Spiele, wie Memoria (Testnote: 8.5), Kelvin and the Infamous Machine, das Retro Favorites Pack, das Classic Activision Bundle und mehr. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (weitere Angebote findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- 8-Bit Armies: Complete Edition für 9,75 Euro (58 Prozent)
- Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Arma 3 für 17,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assetto Corsa für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Classic Activision Bundle für 27,75 Euro (52 Prozent)
- Crazy Machines 3 für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Darkstar One für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Kelvin and the Infamous Machine für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- MDK Combo für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Memoria für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Odyssey - The Next Generation Science Game für 9,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Penumbra Collectors Pack für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Retro Favorites Paket für 4,92 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Superhot für 15,40 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Zeno Clash für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen