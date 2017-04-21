Steam-Weekend-Deals mit Rabatten auf Assetto Corsa, das Arma-Franchise und mehr

Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende wieder zahlreiche Spiele günstiger erwerben. Als Weekend-Deals gibt es diesmal das Rennspiel Assetto Corsa (samt dem Season Pass) von Kunos Simulazioni und das gesamte Arma-Franchise von Bohemia Interactive. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch weitere Preisnachlässe auf Spiele, wie Memoria (Testnote: 8.5), Kelvin and the Infamous Machine, das Retro Favorites Pack, das Classic Activision Bundle und mehr. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (weitere Angebote findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):